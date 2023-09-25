Multi-Billionaire Media Baron Rupert Murdoch Is Retiring; What is His Net Worth?

Name Rupert Murdoch Net worth $8.17 billion Salary $22.9 million Annual income N/A Sources of income Fox Media Corp., News Corp DOB March 11, 1931 Age 92 years Gender Male Nationality Australia, United States of America Profession Business magnate and media proprietor

Rupert Murdoch, the all-powerful right-wing media mogul who built one of the world’s most influential news empires, recently stepped down as the chairman of his companies, Fox Corporation and News Corporation. He has an estimated net worth of $8.17 billion as of September 25, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Rupert Murdoch & family are estimated to be worth $17.3 billion, as per Forbes.

Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of News Corporation, reviews the first edition of The Sun On Sunday | Getty Images | Photo by Arthur Edwards/News International

The 92-year-old media baron will hand the reins of his empire to his son Lachlan Murdoch and take the role of Chairman Emeritus of the two companies. Murdoch began his career at age 21 when he inherited his father's business. He went on to build a massive media empire and become one of the most influential men in media in the world. Murdoch’s retirement comes at a time when the 2024 presidential race is heating up.

BREAKING: My boss Rupert Murdoch is retiring. pic.twitter.com/vpgHUfNnx6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2023

Murdoch served as the chairman of the News Corp. and Fox Corp. Fox Corp, which focuses on television production, cable news, and broadcasting, had revenue of $14.9 billion in the year to June 30, as per Bloomberg. The other company, News Corp. is a publisher of the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and The Sun. The two holdings are largely held through the Murdoch Family Trust that Murdoch still controls, as per the regulatory filings.

In 2019, Murdoch sold the majority stake of 21st Century Fox to Walt Disney Co. Disney completed its $71 billion purchase by acquiring assets including Fox movie studio, cable channels such as FX and National Geographic, and some international assets. Murdoch received $12 billion of the proceeds, which were distributed among his six children, as per Bloomberg.

While Murdoch took home more than $18 million as compensation in 2022, the Fox Corp's former chairman’s total compensation rose more than 24% to $22.9 million in 2023, as per a regulatory filing, Reuters reported.

In 2013, Murdoch bought a Bel-Air property from Northrop Corporation CEO Thomas Jones for $28 million. Named ‘Moraga’, the property is the only working winery in upscale Bel-Air as per Forbes.

Fridays in the vineyard > Fridays anywhere else. Double tap ♥️ if you agree. pic.twitter.com/nZb76v7ZhM — Moraga Bel Air (@MoragaBelAir) July 28, 2023

Earlier in 2005, Murdoch bought a majestic 20-room top-floor apartment at 834 Fifth Avenue for a whopping $44 million making it the most expensive apartment in New York at the time. His ex-wife Wendi Deng reportedly spent $6.4 million refurbishing the residence which covers 4,000 square feet of space over three floors.

In 2019, Murdoch bought a Grade 2 listed Georgian property for $14.5 million. The palace built in the 1700s features 11 bedrooms, an infinity pool and a ballet studio. It became the home of Murdoch and his then-wife Jerry Hall, Forbes reported.

Most recently in 2021, Murdoch and his now ex-wife Jerry Hall bought a massive $200 million Montana cattle ranch from the billionaire Koch family, as per The Wall Street Journal. The Ranch spreads across 340,000 acres with a working cattle farm located in southwest Montana near Yellowstone National Park.

🔴 Rupert Murdoch paid for Boris Johnson to travel to his Montana ranch for a “private meeting” a month after leaving Downing Street, official records have shown https://t.co/oF1Pv9j38b — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 17, 2022

Murdoch also has an impressive collection of high-end luxury cars. According to 21Motoring, his collection includes a Range Rover Autobiography, which is worth about $140,000, a Mercedes-Maybach S600, whose price exceeds $200,000, a W220 Mercedes-Benz S Class, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, which is priced at $400,000, as per the publication.

Murdoch first married Patricia Booker in 1956 when he was 25. With her, he welcomed his firstborn in 1958. He then went on to marry three more times, with Anna Maria Torv in 1967, Wendi Deng in 1999, and Jerry Hall in 2016. Over the course of his marriages, Murdoch had six children with three of his four wives.

Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan | Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Most recently, Murdoch divorced Hall in 2022 and announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith in 2023. However, People reported that he called off his engagement a month later.

Rupert Murdoch calls off engagement to Ann Lesley Smith https://t.co/ZSSdkpDtLm pic.twitter.com/27nZRTy2S3 — The Hill (@thehill) April 4, 2023

Murdoch most recently was associated with the Fox News scandal in which it was accused of playing a role in promoting false election fraud claims in the 2020 presidential election. Murdoch reached a $787.5 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in the case, as per Mirror UK.

How old is Rupert Murdoch?

Rupert Murdoch is 92 years old.

How many biological children does Rupert Murdoch have?

Murdoch has six children with three of his four wives.

How much is the Murdoch Empire worth?

Rupert Murdoch & Family has an estimated net worth of $17.3 billion as of September 25, according to Forbes.

How much did Murdoch pay for the Times?

Rupert Murdoch bought The Times of London and its affiliated publications for $28 million, as per the New York Times.

Who will replace Rupert Murdoch?

After Rupert Murdoch steps down as the chairman of both of his companies, his son Lachlan Murdoch is set to take his place.

