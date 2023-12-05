Name Vivica A. Fox Net Worth $2 Million Sources of Income Acting, voice acting, production Gender Female Date of Birth July 30, 1964 Age 59 Nationality American Profession Actor, producer, voice actor

Also Read: Brad Grey, Former CEO of Paramount Pictures, Died at 59; What Was His Net Worth?

Popular TV actress and producer, Vivica A. Fox, best known for her performances in films such as "Set it Off," "Booty Call," "Kill Bill," and more, gained fame with daytime soap operas like "Days of Our Lives" to earn her $2 million net worth. She has also appeared in many other television and films, including "Missing" and "Empire."

Vivica A. Fox | Getty images/Jason Mendez

Acting remains Vivica A. Fox's main source of income since she first appeared on screens in the 80s. Fox made her acting debut in 1988 and was seen in the famous daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives." The same year, she was also seen in two episodes of the drama series, "China Beach," and soon had the guest role in a 1989 episode of "Who's the Boss?" She made her television breakthrough in 1989 with the show, "Generations," where she was seen playing the lead character, May Reubens.

Also Read: Designer Stella McCartney has Carved Her Own Niche Beyond Her Father's Shadow; Here's Her Net Worth

She was soon seen in the main role on the show, "City of Angels," which was aired in 2000. Fox was also seen in projects like "Tremors," "The Parkers," and also "Alias." She then played the main role of an FBI Agent named Nicople Scott on the Canadian crime drama series, "Missing." Other projects of her's include "In the Mix," "All of Us," and "Icons." In 2010, Fox lent her voice to the animated series, "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated." She was also seen in projects like "Femme Fatales," "Raising Hope," and "The Protector." Fox made her film debut in "Oliver's Stone" in 1989, where she played the role of a sex worker. She was also seen in movies like "Set it Off," "Batman & Robin," "Soul Food," and more.

Also Read: Aliko Dangote is Africa's Richest Man Behind its Biggest Conglomerate; Here's His Net Worth

Instagram 1.7 Million Followers Twitter 658,700 Followers

In 1998, Fox married Christopher Harvest, but the couple parted ways in 2002. She then started dating rapper 50 Cent and the two were engaged. However, the two broke off their engagement just 10 months later.

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA- Nominated in the year 1997

Acapulco Black Film Festival- Winner in 1998

BET Awards- Nominated in 2004 and 2002

Image Awards (NAACP)- Nominated in 2008, 2006, 2005, and 2002

MTV Movie + TV Awards- Nominate in 1998 and 1997

Sci-Fi Universe Magazine, USA- Winner in 1996

Black Reel Awards- Nominated in 2005, 2004, and 2002

Orlando Film Festival- Nominated in 2022

CinemaCon, USA- Winner in 2016

Beaufort International Film Festival, US- Nominated in 2023

LA Femme International Film Festival- Nominated in 2008

Awards Circuit Community Awards- Nominated in 2003

Behind the Voice Actors Awards- Nominated in 2013

California Women's Film Festival- Winner in 2023

IndieFEST Film Awards- Winner in 2023

Vivica A. Fox | Getty Images/Amy Sussman

What made Vivica A. Fox famous?

She is best known for her roles in films like "Independence Day," "Set it Off," "Soul Food," and more.

Is Vivica Fox related to Jamie Foxx?

No, Vivica Fox and Jamie Foxx are not related to each other.

What was Vivica Fox's breakthrough TV show?

Fox made her television breakthrough in 1989 with the show, "Generations," where she was seen playing the lead character, May Reubens.

More from MARKETREALIST

Jeffrey Archer's Novel 'Kane and Abel' has Remained a Bestseller for Decades; Here's His Net Worth

Tom Scholz Made Timeless Contributions to Rock Music, What’s His Net Worth Today?