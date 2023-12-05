From TV Debut in 'Days of Our Lives' to Big Screen Roles: Vivica A. Fox's Journey and Net Worth
|Name
|Vivica A. Fox
|Net Worth
|$2 Million
|Sources of Income
|Acting, voice acting, production
|Gender
|Female
|Date of Birth
|July 30, 1964
|Age
|59
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Actor, producer, voice actor
What is Vivica A. Fox's net worth?
Popular TV actress and producer, Vivica A. Fox, best known for her performances in films such as "Set it Off," "Booty Call," "Kill Bill," and more, gained fame with daytime soap operas like "Days of Our Lives" to earn her $2 million net worth. She has also appeared in many other television and films, including "Missing" and "Empire."
What are Vivica A. Fox's sources of income?
Acting remains Vivica A. Fox's main source of income since she first appeared on screens in the 80s. Fox made her acting debut in 1988 and was seen in the famous daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives." The same year, she was also seen in two episodes of the drama series, "China Beach," and soon had the guest role in a 1989 episode of "Who's the Boss?" She made her television breakthrough in 1989 with the show, "Generations," where she was seen playing the lead character, May Reubens.
She was soon seen in the main role on the show, "City of Angels," which was aired in 2000. Fox was also seen in projects like "Tremors," "The Parkers," and also "Alias." She then played the main role of an FBI Agent named Nicople Scott on the Canadian crime drama series, "Missing." Other projects of her's include "In the Mix," "All of Us," and "Icons." In 2010, Fox lent her voice to the animated series, "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated." She was also seen in projects like "Femme Fatales," "Raising Hope," and "The Protector." Fox made her film debut in "Oliver's Stone" in 1989, where she played the role of a sex worker. She was also seen in movies like "Set it Off," "Batman & Robin," "Soul Food," and more.
Social media following
|1.7 Million Followers
|658,700 Followers
Personal life
In 1998, Fox married Christopher Harvest, but the couple parted ways in 2002. She then started dating rapper 50 Cent and the two were engaged. However, the two broke off their engagement just 10 months later.
Awards and recognition
Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA- Nominated in the year 1997
Acapulco Black Film Festival- Winner in 1998
BET Awards- Nominated in 2004 and 2002
Image Awards (NAACP)- Nominated in 2008, 2006, 2005, and 2002
MTV Movie + TV Awards- Nominate in 1998 and 1997
Sci-Fi Universe Magazine, USA- Winner in 1996
Black Reel Awards- Nominated in 2005, 2004, and 2002
Orlando Film Festival- Nominated in 2022
CinemaCon, USA- Winner in 2016
Beaufort International Film Festival, US- Nominated in 2023
LA Femme International Film Festival- Nominated in 2008
Awards Circuit Community Awards- Nominated in 2003
Behind the Voice Actors Awards- Nominated in 2013
California Women's Film Festival- Winner in 2023
IndieFEST Film Awards- Winner in 2023
FAQs
What made Vivica A. Fox famous?
She is best known for her roles in films like "Independence Day," "Set it Off," "Soul Food," and more.
Is Vivica Fox related to Jamie Foxx?
No, Vivica Fox and Jamie Foxx are not related to each other.
What was Vivica Fox's breakthrough TV show?
Fox made her television breakthrough in 1989 with the show, "Generations," where she was seen playing the lead character, May Reubens.
