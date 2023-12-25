Name Mike Trout Net Worth $140 Million Salary $37 Million Sources of Income Baseball Date of Birth August 7, 1991 Age 32 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Baseball player

Popular American baseball player Mike Trout, known as one of the best hitters in the game, has already earned an estimated net worth of $140 million. He is not only an 11-time MLB All-Star but also a nine-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award. In 2019, he signed the second most valuable contract in the history of North American sports, to secure his financial position thanks to an illustrious career.

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium | Getty Images | Photo by Ronald Martinez

Trout made his debut with the Los Angeles Angels after being selected as the 25th overall in the 2009 MLB draft. From 2017 to 2018, he made $27 million from his salary and promotional deals. In 2019, he signed a 12-year contract worth $426 million with the Angels, which is considered one of the most expensive contracts in sports history. So far, he has earned an average salary of $37 million, and by the time the contract ends, he will accumulate $500 million.

Beyond the field, Trout has promoted various brands like Bodyarmor SuperDrink, SuperPretzel, Topps, and Nike, and has signed sponsorship contracts with Rawlings, Land Rover, and Subway, earning a whopping $10-20 million from these deals alone. In 2020, Trout's trading card was sold for $3.93 million at an auction, making the record for the most expensive sale price for a sports card.

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels is congratulated by teammates | Getty Images | Photo by Sam Hodde

Trout married his long-time girlfriend Jessica Cox in 2017 and welcomed a son in 2020. The family resides in Newport Beach, California. Trout is also passionate about fishing, hunting, and meteorology, for which he has been given many nicknames, including "Prince Fish," "Millville Miracle," "God's Gift," and "King Fish 2.0."

- Minor League Player of the Year Award (Baseball America) 2011

- Rookie of the Year Award (BBWAA) 2012

- MLB Player of the Month Award 2014

- All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award 2015

- Most Valuable Player Award (BBWAA) 2016

- Baseball America Player of the Year 2018

- MLB Player of the Month Award 2018

- MLB Player of the Week Award 2019

- Outstanding Player of the Year Award (Player's Choice) 2019

- Sporting News Major League Player of the Year Award 2019

- The Silver Slugger Award (American League) 2020

- The Silver Slugger Award (American League) 2022

American League All-Star Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Cunningham

How many times has Mike Trout won the MLB All-Star?

Mike Trout is an eleven-time MLB All-Star winner and nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Is Mike Trout married?

Yes. Mike Trout married Jessica Cox in 2017 and welcomed a son in 2020.

How many games has Mike Trout played for the Los Angeles Angels?

Trout has played 82 games for the Angels but won't be playing this year due to his wrist injury.

