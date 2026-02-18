JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans

Vance has had varied opinions about the technology in the last year, some good and some bad.

Over his first term as Vice President of the United States of America, JD Vance has had mixed opinions about artificial intelligence. There are times in which he has hailed AI to be crucial for automating American jobs, but there have also been times in which he has called AI a tool that his political opponents were more attracted to. Recently, he claimed that AI could be used to spy on Americans by private companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee)

"I worry about companies using artificial intelligence to surveil Americans. I worry about invasions of privacy, I worry a lot about political bias," he said, as per a report in Reuters. Vance’s comments aren’t far-fetched, as Bloomberg reported last year that Google got slapped with a lawsuit over using its Gemini AI to spy on users. The company was accused of using Gemini to open and read private information of users, like their e-mails.

US Vice President JD Vance. (Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch)

Earlier in 2025, Vance had expressed a degree of disdain for AI. He said that it was “a left-leaning or communist technology.” At the time, he argued that crypto was a preferred technology for conservatives. “I’d ask you all to remember that what happens in AI is very much going to affect, in good and bad ways, what happens in Bitcoin. Make sure you’re keeping tabs on and staying involved in what’s happening in artificial intelligence,” he added, as per Market Watch.

Image of US Vice President JD Vance. (Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)

However, on other occasions, Vance was praising AI and how it could be great news for the American workforce. As thousands across the country endured job cuts due to AI being implemented in their workplace, the Vice President advised US workers not to be fearful of the technology. “We shouldn’t be afraid of artificial intelligence,” he said, as per Next Gov. “In a healthy economy, technology should be something that enhances rather than supplants the value of labor, and I think there's too much fear that AI will simply replace jobs, rather than augmenting so many of the things that we do now.”

Representative image of employees laid off (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

He appeared at an AI conference in Washington DC in July and expressed optimism about the future of the American workforce, with AI automating a lot of the work. While some people have expressed concern that it would cost a lot of people their jobs, Vance seemed to have a more optimistic outlook.

"If the robots were coming to take all of our jobs, you would see labor productivity skyrocketing in this country," he said, as per Business Insider. "But actually, you see labor productivity flatlining. What that means, actually, is that our country is under-indexed in technology and not over-indexed in technology."

