Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in

He also credited US President Donald Trump for his vision of re-industrialization with AI.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images)
It’s not just world leaders who have assembled in Davos for the World Economic Forum. Industry leaders have marked their presence as well, and a lot of them have interesting claims. One of them was Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who said that the world is currently seeing an infrastructure buildout that has never been done on such a scale in the past. Huang believes that artificial intelligence is the reason for the phenomenon and that it is not stopping for anyone.

An exterior view of the NVIDIA headquarters | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Large corporations around the world are pouring millions of dollars into the computing power needed to run AI systems in real time, as per a report in Fox News. Huang believes that the largest infrastructure buildout will see data centers, chip factories, and so-called "AI factories" being invested in. However, he still believes that the shift is in its early stages and that there is more to come.

Image Source: Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announce an expanded generative AI collaboration during AWS re: Invent 2023, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services| Photo by Noah Berger | Getty Images for Amazon Web Services
"We are seeing just incredible demand. And what's going on around the world is that AI, as you know, is a layer cake. It starts at energy, then chips – the layer that we're at – infrastructure, cloud infrastructure, land power… building data centers," he said at Davos on Wednesday. The Nvidia CEO also credited US President Donald Trump for wanting to re-industrialize the country with AI at the forefront of it all.

President Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during an event on
"President [Donald] Trump wants to re-industrialize the United States. And AI is really a perfect time to do it. The thing that's really important to recognize is that this is the largest infrastructure buildout in human history. It's really unbelievable. It's a perfect time for the United States to jump on this because it allows us to bring jobs home… Workers, plumbers, electricians, network technicians, construction workers, designers, architects. It's going to create lots and lots of jobs,” he added.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Nitat Termmee)
Huang also argued that 20% of the spending made by the world’s industrial ecosystem was on R&D to figure out how best to incorporate AI with day-to-day activities as efficiently as possible. "If you just think about the world's ecosystem [of] industries, $100 trillion out of that, probably something like $20-somewhat trillion is R&D spend or [operating expenses] spend. A lot of that is going to be augmented with artificial intelligence," he claimed.

Jensen Huang speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit | Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic
Nvidia was perhaps one of the few American companies that was given the green light to export AI chips to China, but Huang is not worried about his company’s hardware being used by the Chinese military. "H200 [chips are] not used by their military because their military, like our military, builds on [their] own chips, and they build plenty of great chips. Huawei and many new startups have all gone public this year, with hundreds of billions of dollars of market value now in building AI chips. So they have lots of AI chips for themselves," he claimed.

