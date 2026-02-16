ECONOMY & WORK
Workers are worried about AI stealing their jobs — but that's not even the real threat

Many companies in the U.S. are now using enterprise AI systems that learn how an employee works.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Employees working in an office. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Veronique de Viguerie)
Employees working in an office. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Veronique de Viguerie)

With artificial intelligence rapidly expanding across workplaces from different sectors, many employees fear it will soon replace them and destroy millions of jobs. In recent months, this has become evident, with many well-known firms — especially in the technology industry — announcing sweeping job cuts that affect thousands of employees. However, recent news warns that job loss may not be the biggest threat when it comes to AI. Many employees may unknowingly be training AI systems to perform their own roles — without realizing that they are actually preparing their eventual replacements.

Representative image of Red STOP AI protest flyer (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)
Representative image of Red STOP AI protest flyer (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)

Many companies now use enterprise AI systems that capture employees’ daily tasks. These tools analyze how people write messages, search for information, and handle clients, and may use that data to improve their own performance. This means that the system can learn your methods, your communication style, and even your problem-solving approach. The main risk is that, once the AI understands the job well, it can share these insights with others or handle the work on its own, making employees easier to replace, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Given the situation, both employers and employees are rushing to protect their interests. While company leaders are quickly rolling out enterprise AI to boost efficiency, some workers are quietly turning to their private AI tools to keep their knowledge from being recorded. Some experts are also recommending people consider independent AI platforms like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or Microsoft, which may offer more personal control. Even if the employer requires people to use its enterprise AI system for client tasks, they may still have a choice there. For instance, they can work on their personal AI tools when it comes to planning, brainstorming, or shaping their ideas before actually working with clients.

Image Source: Photo by Matheus Bertelli | Pexels
A man using ChatGPT for work. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Matheus Bertelli)

There are several other steps employees can take to handle situations like this more effectively. Firstly, before signing the offer letter for a new job, always think about the company's AI tools the same way you might think about ownership of your work and ideas. To be more specific, employees should find out what information the office system records, how long it is stored, and whether personal AI tools are allowed to be used. Additionally, try to negotiate in a group, so that you can push companies to be more transparent about how workplace AI is used, and may even seek fair pay for the expertise those systems learn from you.

Illustration of a person using Google Gemini. (Representative Image source: Getty Images | Cheng Xin)
Illustration of a person using Google Gemini. (Representative Image source: Getty Images | Cheng Xin)

If someone opts to negotiate alone, they may feel pressured to accept company terms. Organizations and workers who get a clear idea about how these changes affect productivity will benefit more from the change. But those who fail to look at what’s happening may risk being left behind. Meanwhile, it's important to note that layoffs in the US rose noticeably in 2025 as companies across technology, media, manufacturing, and government sectors trimmed workforces to cut costs and adapt to automation during economic uncertainty. The numbers saw a sharp increase from 2024, and were at the highest level since the pandemic era.

