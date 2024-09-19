ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started

An obvious perk of having a home with a driveway is the extra space. If you want to make some extra cash, here's how to rent out your driveway.
PUBLISHED 58 MINUTES AGO
Source: Getty Images- Eric Vega (Representative)
Source: Getty Images- Eric Vega (Representative)

An obvious perk of having a home with a driveway is the excess space for your car. It's an amenity that isn't accessible to everyone. For some people, a driveway is a necessity that a home must include. For others, a driveway may be viewed as an afterthought or not be taken into great consideration when thinking about the features of a home.

If you're someone who doesn't use your driveway often and you want to make some extra cash, here's how to rent out your driveway.

Is it legal to rent out your driveway?

A woman looking at driveway rentals on a laptop
Source: Getty Images

First, it's important to know the legal stances or limitations that may stifle you when trying to rent out your driveway. While it isn't illegal to rent out your driveway to interested parties, there may be different rules in place for homeowners versus home renters. Those who lease a home may not be able to list their driveway for rent due to terms put in place by landlords. Check with your landlord before you try to rent your driveway.

If you're a homeowner, there should be little pushback over renting your driveway. Some homeowners associations or private living communities may have rules in place that prohibit homeowners from renting out their driveways to leasers, but these instances come on a case-by-case basis. Overall, yes, it's legal to rent out your driveway. Here are some tips for successfully renting out your driveway.

1. Have a driveway

A brown and white house with a sloping driveway
Source: Pexels

The first step to renting out your driveway is physically having one for lease. This feels really obvious, and it is, but there are different expectations set by those who are looking to rent out potential driveways. If you have a parking spot or a place on the curb that attaches to a driveway that you're trying to pass off to someone else, your listing may not be perceived well. If you have a driveway with an ample amount of space, you'll be able to enter the driveway rental market.

If you aren't sure if your driveway meets the qualifications set by those who are on the hunt for more space, look through other listings on driveway rental apps or sites. Make note of what people are looking for or how other market competitors are propositioning their offers. How big are these driveways and what keywords are being used in the descriptions? How does your driveway compare to others who are angling to catch the attention of renters?

2. Choose where you want to list your driveway for rent.

 
A tan colored house with a large driveway
Source: Pexels

A big part of the "how" in "how to rent out your driveway" is finding a place to start advertising your vacant space. The internet is a fantastic resource when putting out a call to those who may be looking to rent. Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist are good starting points that are especially helpful for reaching local target markets. It's common that these ads are set to reach a certain mile radius, so you're guaranteed that folks nearby have the possibility of seeing your ad.

Apps such as Neighborhood, ParkingForMe, ParkOnMyDrive, Spacer, and Curbflip are other resources that show your driveway for rent to the exact audience you'd like to see your ad. Those who use the app are on a mission to find a rentable spot near them, and you're providing just that to them. All you have to do is list your space and wait for the inquiries to pour in.

3. Set your rates and rental windows.

A person holding five $100 bills
Source: Pexels

Most driveway rental marketplaces give you the flexibility to decide how long patrons will rent out your space for and how much it will cost them to do so. When thinking about how to rent out your driveway, consider the duration of time that you'd like to do so. Will it be for a few hours, days, weeks, or even months? It's recommended that you list your driveway for rent on a month-by-month basis with one flat fee as it'll provide you with a consistent flow of income.

 

Depending on where you live, there may be a higher demand for hourly parking. Rates should be compared to other listings on driveway renting apps or other parking spot locator services such as SpotHero. You'll get an idea of what people are willing to pay and what's considered to be reasonable when assigning a rental fee to your driveway. Location, local attractions, convenience, and affordability all factor into how you should set your price points.

4. Prepare your driveway for renting.

A white Range Rover parked in a driveway
Source: Pixabay

In order to have people interested in renting out your driveway, the driveway must be desirable to some degree. Having a driveway that's attractive to prospective leasers is important. If your space is filled with other cars or belongings, it may not be the premiere spot that you'd like to advertise. The renter will likely be looking for a clean, spacious, and well-maintained drive for them to use.

Before you take any pictures to post of your driveway for rent, it's recommended that you power wash and sweep what you can. Move any debris from view, and cut down any overgrown lawn that may make your driveway appear unkept. How your space for rent looks will impact the likelihood that you'll get an offer, so staying mindful that presentation is a big plus.

This article originally appeared on 4.13.23.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
PERSONAL FINANCE
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
An obvious perk of having a home with a driveway is the extra space. If you want to make some extra cash, here's how to rent out your driveway.
58 minutes ago
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
TikTok creator Lindsay wasn't happy with Cuban asking the working class to cut down on happiness.
1 day ago
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
PERSONAL FINANCE
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
She will now be checking her spam folder more frequently.
1 day ago
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
The bill with a printing error could multiply in value if it grabs collectors' attention.
1 day ago
Jason Derulo once left a tip so big on his $5,000 meal it covered the waiter’s semester of college
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jason Derulo once left a tip so big on his $5,000 meal it covered the waiter’s semester of college
While some celebrities are infamous for being stingy, Derulo is known to be a generous tipper.
3 days ago
Bank accidentally deposits $92 million in customer's account but her happiness was short-lived
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bank accidentally deposits $92 million in customer's account but her happiness was short-lived
"They say money can't buy happiness, but Maybank knows how to buy frustration," she said.
4 days ago
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
PERSONAL FINANCE
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far.
4 days ago
Woman warned her Social Security Number would be ‘revoked' in email — one key detail exposed the scam
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman warned her Social Security Number would be ‘revoked' in email — one key detail exposed the scam
"Scammers exploit fear and confusion to make money," she said.
5 days ago
Millennials are embracing this bizarre 'no phone' spending habit that just doesn't work for Gen Z
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millennials are embracing this bizarre 'no phone' spending habit that just doesn't work for Gen Z
Social media users suggest that this habit is a clear giveaway of someone's age.
5 days ago
Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned
The man who cooked potatoes on a car windshield failed despite achieving his life's mission
7 days ago
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
Sep 10, 2024
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
WALMART
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
The TikToker reordered the same items he bought two years ago on Walmart's app.
Sep 10, 2024
Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response
Sometimes a stern look from Terry Crews is all that's needed to stop people from overspending.
Sep 6, 2024
Frugal girl who spent $1.40 a day on her food saved enough to buy 3 houses and a cat cafe by 34
PERSONAL FINANCE
Frugal girl who spent $1.40 a day on her food saved enough to buy 3 houses and a cat cafe by 34
Her motivation for living frugally, she explained, was to help stray cats.
Sep 6, 2024
Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her
PERSONAL FINANCE
Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her
Viewers were having none of it as several called her out for being "ungrateful."
Sep 5, 2024
People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on
PERSONAL FINANCE
People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on
Some also said that it isn't about what rich people say, it's about what they don't.
Sep 5, 2024
Woman who makes $16 an hour explains how she bought her first home at 23 with a mortgage lender
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who makes $16 an hour explains how she bought her first home at 23 with a mortgage lender
TikTok creator Jennifer claims she did it with no savings but proper guidance.
Sep 4, 2024
Rich people’s couches don’t touch the wall? Experts weigh in on new sofa placement theory
PERSONAL FINANCE
Rich people’s couches don’t touch the wall? Experts weigh in on new sofa placement theory
Both TikTok users and industry experts seem to be the torn on the subject.
Sep 3, 2024
Man wakes up to find $89 million in trading account. His fortune didn't last long, thanks to his honesty
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man wakes up to find $89 million in trading account. His fortune didn't last long, thanks to his honesty
Daniel Levene woke up one morning and found out he was an accidental millionaire.
Sep 2, 2024
Finance expert hilariously breaks down what a man's credit card reveals about him on first date
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert hilariously breaks down what a man's credit card reveals about him on first date
Turns out having a good credit score is important for landing a second date.
Sep 1, 2024