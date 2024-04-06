Want the Digital Nomad Life While Sailing at High Seas? This Cruise Makes it Possible

Remote work became the norm in the post-pandemic era and later evolved as a preferred option for employees, prompting firms to adopt hybrid models despite calling them back to offices. Even before the lockdown turned things around, several professionals had taken advantage of connectivity and remote working tools to become digital nomads in destinations across the globe. Now cruise operator Virgin Voyages, the brainchild of Sir Richard Branson, has introduced a groundbreaking concept with the Scarlet Summer Season Pass, which is designed specifically for remote workers seeking adventure at high seas. It’s a four-week-long cruise for those who want to spend a month at sea in southern Europe, while they work.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, acknowledges the growing appeal of flexible working arrangements, stating, "People have really adopted the flexible working style, and it resonates with travelers. We got a lot of people who said it feels like an incredible value."

Priced at $9,990 for two people, the Scarlet Summer Season Pass offers a comprehensive package that includes accommodation, meals, Wi-Fi, fitness classes, and access to designated workspaces. Moreover, amenities such as laundry services and daily coffee and tea credits are provided.

What sets the Season Pass apart is its value proposition. Booking four week-long cruises individually would cost 30% more than opting for the Season Pass, making it an attractive option for those seeking an extended escape at sea. Moreover, Virgin Voyages' adults-only policy ensures a serene environment conducive to both work and relaxation.

Within 24 hours of its announcement, more than 2,000 individuals expressed interest, underscoring the growing demand for innovative remote work solutions. Subsequently, all available spots for the month-long cruise were booked within 48 hours, prompting Virgin Voyages to open additional slots on a second cruise ship.

The participants in the cruises represent a diverse demographic, with most being in their mid-50s and engaged in full-time remote roles.

Scheduled to sail from June to September, both the Scarlet Lady and Resilient Lady ships are each capable of accommodating around 2,700 guests, and can be boarded with a Season Pass.

The genesis of the Season Pass can be traced back to Branson's vision. Recognizing the evolving landscape of remote work and the desire for experiential travel, he conceptualized the program after learning of passengers extending their stays while working remotely aboard Virgin Voyages' ships.

Saverimuttu attributes the program's rapid success to Branson's intuitive understanding of consumer trends. "The response has really been phenomenal. It’s really surprised us," he said. "But you know, maybe I shouldn’t be surprised because it was one of Richard’s ideas."

The popularity of the Season Pass reflects a broader societal shift towards remote work as a permanent fixture rather than a temporary measure. Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, emphasizes this transformation, stating, "We are in the midst of a massive transformation in how, what, and where we do our jobs."

"There is no putting the work-from-home genie back in the bottle. Firms who try too aggressively to do so, lose a lot of their access to top talent and the diversity of their workforce."