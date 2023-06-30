World's Largest Cruise Ship Ready For January Debut; Here's How Much A Trip Will Cost On 'Icon of the Seas'

The world of cruise ships is about to witness an extraordinary addition. The Royal Caribbean International is nearing completion of the Icon of the Seas, which will be the largest cruise ship ever built. This impressive vessel, currently being constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, is set to revolutionize the cruising experience.

With its highly anticipated debut scheduled for January 2024, the Icon of the Seas guarantees passengers unforgettable adventures and unrivaled luxury. Let's delve into the remarkable features and innovative offerings that make this ship truly iconic.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Is Around The Corner | Here's Everything To Know

The sheer scale of the Icon of the Seas is awe-inspiring. To put it into perspective, imagine the challenge of keeping two CN Towers afloat – that's the magnitude of this incredible vessel. With an astonishing length of 365 meter (nearly 1,200 feet) and an estimated weight of 250,800 tonne, it is a true titan of the seas. With its ability to accommodate approximately 5,610 passengers in addition to a crew of 2,350, this ship ensures ample space for everyone on board.

One of its standout features is 'Category 6', the world's largest waterpark at sea, featuring six record-breaking water slides that offer thrills and excitement for guests of all ages. Additionally, the ship includes seven pools and nine whirlpools, providing a variety of aquatic experiences for passengers.

Also Read: Cinemark is Showing Kids Movies For $1.50 Along With Discounted Snacks This Summer; Here's The Movie List

Image Source: Royal Caribbean Press Center

Also Read: Walmart Takes on Amazon With Its Own Deals Week; Huge Savings, Unbelievable Deals and More

Royal Caribbean International is renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and amenities, and the Icon of the Seas takes this commitment to new heights. With a selection of over 40 dining options, guests will have an abundance of culinary choices to satisfy their palates. The ship's layout encompasses eight neighborhoods spread across 20 decks, catering to every type of vacationer, according to CNN Travel.

Families will enjoy dedicated areas, while adults can indulge in exclusive spaces such as Royal Caribbean International's inaugural dueling pianos bar.

Image Source: Royal Caribbean Press Center

Icon of the Seas will embark on its maiden voyage in January 2024, setting sail from the vibrant port of Miami. Travelers can choose from week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages, each with carefully curated stops at exotic destinations. These itineraries include visits to stunning locations such as St. Kitts, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay. With a total of 66 departures, passengers have ample opportunities to explore these captivating destinations.

Source: GettyImages | Finnbarr Webster Stringer

Eco-Friendly Innovations on Board

Recognizing the significance of sustainability, Royal Caribbean International has implemented significant measures to reduce their ships' environmental impact, as per a release by the cruise company. The Icon of the Seas is the fleet's first vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel cell technology. This transition to cleaner energy sources demonstrates the company's dedication to a greener future. By incorporating eco-friendly innovations such as advanced waste management systems and energy-efficient technologies, Royal Caribbean International aims to minimize its carbon footprint and preserve the ocean's beauty for generations to come.

Source: GettyImages | Joe Raedle Staff

Ticket Prices and Accommodations

The highly sought-after sailing experiences on this iconic vessel are available at various price points, starting from $1,011 per person for an inside cabin based on double occupancy. For those seeking an enhanced experience, the ship offers an array of spacious and opulent suites.

The most extravagant option is the Ultimate Family Townhouse, a sprawling three-deck-high suite that boasts of an impressive 1,772 square feet of indoor living space and 751 square feet of outdoor areas, accommodating up to eight guests. The ship features a diverse range of cabins and suites, including family-focused accommodations designed to cater to larger groups.

With 14 new cabin and suite types to choose from, passengers can indulge in lavish comfort and tailor their experience to their specific needs.

The highly anticipated launch of Icon of the Seas heralds a new era of cruising. This magnificent vessel is poised to redefine the cruise experience with its grandeur, innovation, and unparalleled entertainment offerings, promising passengers a truly unforgettable adventure.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ireland Will Pay You If You Are Willing To Move To Its Remote Islands; Here's How Much It's Offering

Planning a Trip To Disney World? Skip The Long Queues Using These Insider Tips