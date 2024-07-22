Woman reveals genius Apple Watch hack to calculate tips: "Why did no one tell me this?"

The feature could end all the confusion over how much to tip and how to split

Americans are tip-toeing around the sensitive subject of tipping. Over the past couple of years, many have grown wary of leaving gratuity while others have argued how important it is for workers. On top of that, the right amount to tip has always been a topic of debate. Experts suggest 15-20% is the norm, but it can be daunting to calculate and split for the mathematically challenged. TikTok creator Koko (@spanishkodeine) has come to the rescue with a nifty Apple Watch hack.

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

In the video, which now has over 2.8 million views, the creator shows how to use the hidden feature that calculates the tip amount and helps users split it. “I’ve had an Apple Watch for years… why I barely found out about this?” she wrote in the caption.

Koko opens the calculator feature on her Apple Watch and types the total cost of her bill. She then feeds in the percentage she wants to tip, (20% in her case) and then taps the "tip" button on the screen to get the amount.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @spanishkodeine

The creator then feeds the number of people splitting the bill, and the watch calculates how much each person needs to pay for the tip.

The feature stunned her viewers as most of them didn't know it existed. While the feature is available in the watch, the iPhone's regular calculator doesn't have it.

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @spanishkodeine

A streak of baffled users tagged their friends in the comments to let everyone know about the feature. "WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME THIS," wrote user @emilyrobinson.fit. "imma take my Apple Watch to school for math class," joked another user @.rebeccaortiz tagging their friends.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @caithlynkelly

Meanwhile, several users urged Apple to add the feature to iPhones as well. "Why isn’t this on the phone app too," wrote user @grover1994.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @maddylicioussss

In the past couple of years, 'tipflation' and 'tip fatigue' have been a hot topic of debate. As consumers are struggling with rising costs, the increasing tip prompts are adding to the pressure. As a standard, Americans are expected to tip between 15% and 20% of the bill, but many have argued that businesses are tricking people into paying more.

In a recent viral TikTok video, Kristiahna Clark (@kristiahnaclark) shared how a Ziosk machine at a restaurant prompted her to leave a 20% tip which wasn't actually 20%.

In her video, she showed that her bill was $33.30 and the machine prompted her to tip $8.95. However, 20% of $33.30 comes out to be $6.66, the creator pointed out. "They trying to scam us all now. I don’t like it," the creator says in the video.

While some viewers suggested that the machine was calculated based on the original amount and not the discounted bill, others suspected foul play on the restaurant's part.

Thus, in situations like this, the Apple Watch hack shared by Koko can help people.

