Tips From a Millennial Who Spent $20,000 To Travel After He Was Laid off

A millennial who was laid off from his tech job in California discovered there was more to life than work as he traveled across eight countries. People especially millennials are choosing to repurpose their unemployment into soul-searching. One such millennial is Peter Lancaster, 31, who took a real break and enjoyed life after being laid off. As per CNBC Make It, Lancaster returned from his trip on February 29, happy with all his experiences.

Lancaster traveled to eight different countries, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Japan, Ecuador, and Brazil, and spent about $20,000, with tickets and transportation being the highest costs.

He returned to the United States feeling happy with everything he had experienced. He also shared some tips for those who want to do the same. Here are the six tips that Lancaster shared on traveling.

Always be flexible

Lancaster’s biggest principle was staying flexible while traveling. He told CNBC that plans can change along the way and people should be prepared for it. In the case of Lancaster, the biggest unplanned thing that happened was falling in love. About six months into his trip, Lancaster met and fell in love with his girlfriend Alejandra, for whom he stayed four extra weeks in Peru.

“You think you would want to make an itinerary, but truthfully, your plan changes so much with who you meet,” he told CNBC. Thus, he suggested people be open-minded and change their motives as the trip goes along.

Pack Smartly and Lightly

Lancaster says that he never packed more than a week's worth of clothes. While this helped him to travel light, he did have to find a laundry wherever he went. However, Lancaster says that the ability to move around easily is more important than that. Lancaster said that carrying less allowed him to be more agile and he was better equipped to deal with changing plans.

Make Friends Along the Way

Lancaster said that on his long trip, he often felt homesick. He said it was a long journey and it was natural for him to feel so. However, Lancaster started making friends and got comfortable with them, which made him feel better. He recommends staying in hostels instead of hotels as it saves money and you meet fellow travelers as well.

“Just start talking to people, everyone’s really approachable and thinking the same thing,” Lancaster said.

Be Cautious and Travel Smart

Lancaster says that travelers need to be cautious is foreign countries. He suggests adopting a defensive approach and going with the mentality that everyone around is trying to scam, especially when shopping. He suggests people take their time and not believe in anything that seems too good to be true.

He also suggested that befriending locals can go a long way as they can warn travelers about scams and compromising situations.

Be a Foodie

Lancaster recommends people to go out and enjoy the local cuisine of the places they travel to. “I don’t understand people that like to travel and eat burgers and pizza,” he said. Lancaster said it could be cost-effective as well because going to a McDonalds in some countries can be more expensive than enjoying.

