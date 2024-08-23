Woman claims there's a secret sale at Walmart not many know about and it can save you big money

Viewers of the viral video widely agreed to her theory and claimed to have saved tons.

With exorbitantly high grocery prices, consumers are trying to save every penny they can. People have embraced every little hack shared by creators on social media with open hearts. One such hack by Krazy Alex (@krazyalex) was widely appreciated by millions on TikTok. The Walmart shopper shared crucial tips for customers to find the best deals while shopping at a season's end.

In the clip the creator shows herself browsing through products, looking for the cheapest items available. She says that she wanted to tell people how she finds the right products to scan by just looking at them. Pointing to a box of Rice Crispies placed on the top shelf, Alex says that she knows it is going to be cheaper than its original price. She picks up the box and shows the viewers the crucial indicator. She says it's the picture of the Christmas Tree on the box that gives it away. "I'm pretty sure these are gonna be like really cheap 'cause Christmas is 75% off," she says.

The trick to bagging cheaper products is to look for season-themed products after the season has passed. She then says that these items are mostly placed on the top shelves, probably because the workers need to make space for the newer products on the racks. Alex then goes on to look for more products that are still around and up for cheaper rates.

She then comes across some Xmas-themed ice cream tubs. While they were marked at $2 on the shelf, upon scanning, Alex found out that they were selling for only 50 cents. The next item was an ice-cream Christmas tree that was marked for $4 but available for only $1.24. She then comes across some Hershey's Bells that were marked for $2 a pop. As expected, when Alex scanned the box at the checkout, they turned out to be available for only 50 cents.

"On the run after holiday, basically just scan everything that has a holiday theme," she says while loading her grocery items in the car. She then says that the trick to quickly scan products is to use the Walmart app. Viewers in the comment section corroborated Alex's theory and shared that they too bagged amazing deals following her advice.

"I paid 1.32 for a WHOLE pumpkin pie lol I was so happy," wrote user @whitaker02052021.

Meanwhile, some users shared their own hacks to spot and clear the cheaper items. "I take my tall friend with me to shop. Otherwise, my short self is climbing shelves," shared user @cynturner906. "I be scanning everything, I don't care if it has a price sticker directly on it I'm still scanning it," added another user @pamelalynn92.

While scanning items on the phone turned out to be fruitful for Alex and her viewers, it did not go so well for one man in Missouri. After a viral video claimed that the man was bagging items at Walmart without scanning them, the shopper came forward clarifying that he was just doing his job.

Bill Astle, who worked for Spark, Walmart's delivery service, told FirstAlert4 that being an employee, he could scan all the items on his phone and didn't need to scan anything at the self-checkout. He explained that all he needed to do was to scan his phone at the machine and pay for the items before bagging them. Astle said that shoppers are expected to scan their phone into the self-checkout machine and then bag the items. Thus, in the end, he was able to clear himself from all the accusations of social media.

