Mom reveals brilliant hack to buy groceries at half price. But, it comes with a warning

Several internet users said that they have already saving a lot of money.

Amid raging inflation, food prices have deeply impacted the average American household's finances. While inflation is leveling off, the heightened prices are still causing many to empty their wallets to buy groceries. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, households are spending an average of $475.25 a month on groceries. Therefore, it becomes important to be judicious about spending and employ clever hacks to minimize bills.

A valuable trick was shared by mom and TikTok creator, Dominique Raether (@homesteadingfor3), who claimed an app could cut people's grocery costs in half.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @homesteadingfor3

Raether reveals the app, Flash Foods, in the caption of her video, calling it "no joke". She says that everyone needs to download the app as it can nearly half their grocery bills. She explains that on Flash Foods, grocery stores list items that are nearing expiration. Because of this, the stores offer hefty discounts, mostly 50% on items that would otherwise cost a lot.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @homesteadingfor3

She then shows all the items that she got from the app -- two different pork tenderloins, bagels, four different packs of chicken breasts with three pieces in each, and two smoked pork chops. She claims that she got all of these items for just $55. Usually, the four packs of chicken breasts alone would cost nearly $40.

Raether explains that she would now freeze all of the items to preserve them and have much cheaper meals over time. She adds that she has a referral code that would give shoppers $5 off on purchases of items worth $10. For those interested, she has put the code in her bio. Raether says that the referral would offer $8 off on purchases worth $10 for the month of August.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @homesteadingfor3

In the end, she warns people that not every area in the U.S. has stores participating in Flash Foods sales, so everyone may not be able to get their hands on the discounts. "I think all stores should be doing this because it's a great way to cut down on waste," she says in the video. Raether has posted a series of Flash Foods haul videos.

Several users in the comments said that they have signed up for the app and are already saving a lot. "You let the secret out but really. The food I’m able to make for my family because of this app makes it seem like we make bank. Very opposite lol," commented user, @kinestheticskitchen.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @amanda_wei

Meanwhile, several users also suggested that the catch of not all locations being available on the app, was a big one. "This is NOT available in the south. I wasted time reading an article, downloading an app that won’t work in my area unless I drive 1500 miles," suggested user @shelleync. "Lol nothing in California," added another user@noticemesenpaico.

For more such shopping hacks, DIYs, gardening, homesteading, and food-prep content, follow Dominique Raether (@homesteadingfor3) on TikTok.