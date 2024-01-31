Restaurant Server Exposes Frustrated Mother's Outburst Over Kids' Menu

Mothers, naturally concerned about their children's well-being, often seek out nutritious meal options for them. It's no surprise when a mother expresses frustration regarding the lack of healthy food choices available for her kids. In a widely circulated video, TikTok user (@itsbaebybitch), who works as a server in a restaurant, shares an encounter with one such mother. The video recounts how the mother voiced her dissatisfaction with the menu, pointing out its lack of inclusivity for children.

Image Source: TikTok | @itsbaebybitch

The TikTok user started by saying, "The other day at work, I had the crunchiest mom at my table and this is what happened." She then went on to explain the incident in her video. A family of four, comprising a couple and two children, entered the restaurant. While the couple seemed content with their order, an issue arose when one of the kids decided to order wings from the menu.

The mother wished to substitute chicken tenders for wings but the server responded, saying, "Oh, unfortunately, I can’t substitute because, like, I don’t know what happened. The price of wings is not equal to the kids’ menu." Despite the server's explanation, the mom eventually opted for the chicken tenders but expressed dissatisfaction with the limited and unhealthy options on the kids' menu, which consisted of only three choices.

Attempting to provide a healthier alternative, the server suggested ordering vegetables from the adult menu. However, the child insisted on having fries, further adding to the mother's discontent. The frustration escalated to the point where the mom confronted the manager, expressing her dissatisfaction in a rude and irritated manner. The manager responded with an unpleasant reply, eventually putting an end to the confrontation.

Image Source: TikTok | @itsbaebybitch

The TikTok video has gained significant traction, with over 180,000 views, sparking a trend of comments and reactions. Commenters mostly sided with the restaurant staff, criticizing the mother for her disruptive behavior. While it is understandable for parents to be concerned about their children's health and express their preferences, how such concerns are communicated is important.

Many viewers expressed their discontent on the matter. "I used to walk away from people like this, I’m not getting that tip either way." a user commented. "First of all, what kid is gonna want veggies over fries," another person wrote. Someone expressed their opinion on the matter, saying, "My kid would ask me if they could have both. That’s the kind of balance I strive for."

Instances of parents displaying unnecessary frustration in restaurants are not uncommon, and this situation adds to a series of similar incidents. Parents have the right to voice their concerns, but it is essential to do so with politeness and respect towards the restaurant staff. Unruly behavior not only impacts the immediate interaction but also influences the overall dining experience for the entire family, including the children.

