Content can evolve into a trend in the blink of an eye on social media, which has emerged as a launchpad for influencers to unleash their creativity and garner a following, which can be monetized later. For London-based TikToker Omar Zabian, known by his handle @realbigomz, what started as a hobby in 2021 has now evolved into a lucrative source of income, as he now dreams of turning his passion project into a full-fledged career.

Zabian envisions Canadian TikTokers having revenue-generating opportunities akin to America's The Creativity Program Beta. CBC | By Arfa Rana

Zabian, a 22-year-old criminology student at Western University, stumbled into the world of TikTok without any grand aspirations. He didn't even want people to see the first video that he posted, but soon he had a few hundred, which later turned into a few thousand. Zabian first tasted viral fame unexpectedly when a video shot spontaneously while working on his car in December 2022 garnered two million views.

The strength of TikTok lies not just in its user-friendly interface but also in its complex algorithm. Zabian quickly realized that TikTok's algorithm favors diversity in content, and repetitive videos were met with a decline in engagement. As part of a new strategy, he began experimenting with various content ideas, from short comical stories to opinionated rants. "Let's say my video pops up, it has to catch someone's attention in the first one to two seconds. If it doesn't, they're just going to scroll past," Zabian notes, emphasizing the need for quick and engaging content.

Zabian's breakthrough moment came with a video that showcased his witty comments while answering the question, "which car are you driving?" Using a filter to generate different models of vehicles, he unintentionally struck gold. The next morning, it had received 2 million views, and so Zabian shot another video that was similar and managed to amass even more views. This unexpected success helped Zabian realise that adaptability and spontaneity are key elements in maintaining audience interest.

The 22-year-old TikToker boasts a following of more than 700,000 on the renowned social media platform. CBC | By Arfa Rana

As a student, Zabian also faces the challenge of balancing academics with his burgeoning TikTok stardom. Despite the allure of potential brand deals, he remains committed to his studies while exploring the vast opportunities that TikTok offers. "If I were able to make this a career or just at least a way to make money consistently, that would be a priority for me," he adds. Zabian views his degree as a backup plan, considering how social media fame can be fleeting.

With fame comes the inevitable influx of sponsorship offers, and Zabian is no exception. While considering brand deals, he remains selective, guided by a sense of responsibility toward his audience. Despite the lucrative offer of $10,000 from one of the casino companies that approached him, Zabian opted against promoting gambling to his predominantly younger audience. This ethical stance reflects a growing trend among content creators who prioritize the well-being of their followers and social responsibility over financial gains.

