Canadian Content Creator Shares Strategy to Earn $15,000 a Month on Pinterest

Anyone who has ever dabbled in content creation has dreamt of making truckloads of money. However, it doesn't come easy for all. Only with the right knowledge and strategy, small creators who are just starting out can make money right off the bat. One such method to make money from Pinterest was shared by a creator named Becca (@socialwithbecca). The Canadian national laid out the path that she followed to make over $15,000 a month from Pinterest.

In the video, Beccas starts off by clarifying the misconception that only U.S.-based creators can make money from Pinterest. She says that being a Canadian, she makes over $10,000 to $15,000 a month from the platform. She then shares the steps that people need to follow to make money using Pinterest.

Becca says that the first thing people need to do is to create a business account on Pinterest. She says that anyone in the world can do it from anywhere for free. This is important as a Pinterest business account will help creators monitor their posts, and analytics, and see which type of content is performing well. This can in turn help them create a strategy and plan their future posts. Most importantly a business account allows people to see the clicks on their posts which is crucial for making money.

She then explains that Pinterest is not going to pay people, instead they can make money through their CTA (Click Through Rate) and links attached to their account/posts. Becca says she personally uses affiliate marketing and digital products to make money.

She explains that through affiliate marketing she provides commissionable links to her posts to the specific product featured or to her link where users can click on the links and purchase the product. “if they make a sale through those links, I will get a commission,” Becca says in the video.

She says creators can do the same thing with their storefronts, digital products, courses, or anything they want to sell.

She then explains that the following count on Pinterest doesn’t matter as it is mostly used as a search engine rather than as a social media platform. “I was making $5K a month with 100 followers on Pinterest, at the time when I first started,” she says.

She says that unlike Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms, clicks on posts matter on Pinterest instead of followers.

Several viewers of Becca found her advice to be great and showed enthusiasm to follow it. “I can hardly imagine making that much a month from Pinterest promo 👏 amazing. It makes sense but WOW,” wrote user @talkmoneyhoney.

Several others even clarified doubts and asked for suggestions on what kind of products to use. “Do you have any idea whether Pinterest performs well with products from make money online niche?” wrote another user @dailyearningestevao.

However, a large section of viewers didn’t seem to agree with Becca and showed skepticism. “Who buys through commission links tho? I never do, I usually just go directly to the website and purchase separately,” wrote @beingrad.

