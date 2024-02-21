How This Ex-Microsoft CEO Bagged a $300K ‘Shark Tank’ Deal For His Houseplant Startup

Aabesh De, a former Microsoft employee-turned-entrepreneur, made waves on ABC's "Shark Tank" with his innovative houseplant health company, Flora. After leaving behind a comfortable six-figure job, De's risk paid off as he secured a lucrative deal for his startup, per CNBC Make It.

Image Source: LinkedIn | Aabesh De

The journey of Flora began in 2022 when De, self-described as a "serial plant killer," decided to address the challenges of plant care through technology. Inspired by a mishap during the Covid-19 pandemic that led to the demise of his mother's beloved rose bush plant, De set out to develop a solution. His vision culminated in a soil meter paired with a user-friendly app designed to monitor and provide real-time insights into the health of houseplants.

During his appearance on "Shark Tank," De showcased Flora's soil meter and app, highlighting their ability to eliminate the guesswork associated with plant care. The device measures crucial parameters such as moisture, temperature, and light levels, providing users with actionable recommendations to ensure their plants thrive. Flora offers a premium subscription service, granting users access to additional features like round-the-clock plant diagnosis support and expert consultation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flora: Save your plants! 🪴 (@florasavesplants)

Seeking a $300,000 investment in exchange for a 10% stake in Flora, De faced initial skepticism from some of the show's judges. Despite the lack of personal interest in houseplants from several investors, De persisted, emphasizing the potential of his product and the growing market for smart gardening solutions. Additionally, De strategically highlighted the potential for Flora to integrate with other smart home systems, enhancing its appeal to a broader consumer base. This forward-thinking approach impressed the Sharks, demonstrating De's vision for the future of Flora beyond just plant care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flora: Save your plants! 🪴 (@florasavesplants)

Ultimately, De struck a deal with renowned entrepreneur Lori Greiner, who recognized his strategic acumen and negotiation skills. Greiner offered $300,000 for a 15% equity stake in Flora along with 5% in advisory shares and a $2 royalty per unit sold until his investment was recouped.

Flora is the ultimate companion for plant enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience in the world of houseplants through a user-friendly application designed to simplify and elevate plant care. The Flora Pod introduces a groundbreaking solution that transforms our interaction with plants by providing the unique ability to understand their needs and preferences. This compact and portable device acts as a personal plant mentor, offering tailored care instructions specific to each plant species.

With the Flora Pod, you can now comprehend your plants' desires and provide them with the precise care they require. The Flora app boasts several features, including a plant identifier powered by advanced AI technology, capable of identifying over 10,000 plant species instantly and accurately. Personalized notifications ensure your plants receive the optimal amount of water at all times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flora: Save your plants! 🪴 (@florasavesplants)

Flora offers a vibrant community garden where plant enthusiasts can connect, share gardening successes, seek advice, and engage in lively discussions. Through gamification, plant parents can enjoy tending to their plants and earn rewards for their care efforts, making each flower blooming even more rewarding. With Flora, understanding plant needs is simplified through personalized recommendations for light, humidity, and temperature. The app's special diary feature allows users to track their plant's growth journey, from initial sprouting to full blooming.

Since its inception in 2022, Flora's platform has seen remarkable growth, with over 270,000 registered users. This rapid expansion has contributed to the company's financial success, boasting an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $150,000. Aabesh's experience with InFlight proved invaluable, leading to a significant milestone: securing a deal with Home Depot. This achievement not only strengthened Flora's market position but also established its reputation as a key player in the industry.