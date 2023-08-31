Name Lori Greiner Net worth $150 million Gender Female DOB Dec 9, 1969 Age 53 Years Nationality American Profession Business Women

Lori Greiner stands out as a successful American jewelry designer and reality TV judge, with a net worth of $150 million. As an entrepreneur, Greiner has created over 700 products and holds an impressive 120 patents in the US and across the globe. But she has achieved considerable popularity in recent times as one of the "Sharks" from the show "Shark Tank."

Also Read: The Richest Criminals in the History of All Time

Image Source: Richard Middlesworth/ Getty Images

What are Lori Greiner's sources of income?

Greiner's main revenue stream is her designer jewelry business, which took off back in the mid-90s with an awesome idea for a plastic organizer that could hold 100 pairs of earrings. And guess what? This genius earring organizer was such a hit that JC Penney decided to sell it just before the holidays.

That earring organizer raked in over $1 million in just one year, and this money helped Greiner pay off a big loan. And hold onto your seat for this one – within three years, Lori's business made more than $10 million in sales. Fast forward to 2010, her brand "For Your Ease Only" had made an incredible $350 million in sales.

Also Read: What is 'Shark Tank' Investor Daymond John's Net Worth?

Since 2000, Lori Greiner has been hosting a popular monthly show on QVC called "Clever and Unique Creations by Lori Greiner," which is one of the longest-running shows on the network.

Image Source: An entrepreneur from Apex, North Carolina, introduces a fun and edible innovation designed to reduce single-use plastics in an effort to help preserve the world's oceans on Shark Tank/ Christopher Willard/Getty Images

Also Read: What is 'Man Of Steel' Director Zack Snyder's Net Worth in 2023?

In 2012, during Lori Greiner's inaugural year on Shark Tank, a sponge brand called Scrub Daddy showcased a product that altered its texture according to the temperature of the liquid being used. Lori Greiner clinched the deal by offering $200,000 for a 20% share in the company. This investment has proven to be one of her most successful ventures, as more than 10 million units were sold by mid-2022, generating an estimated revenue of $209 million. A smart move that paid off handsomely for Lori Greiner!

Lori Greiner's salary

According to Variety's estimate, Lori Greiner earns around $50,000 for a single episode of Shark Tank. As a shark, she also gets the chance for investment returns if their deals pan out.

Image Source: Richard Middlesworth/ Getty Images

Lori Greiner reportedly makes around $1.1 million per 22-episode season of Shark Tank and roughly $5 million annually from her original retail business. With her investments as a Shark, a successful book, and a new production company in the mix, her total earnings are likely in the millions.

Real estate and other assets

Lori and Dan Greiner own residences in both Chicago and suburban Philadelphia, conveniently located near the QVC headquarters.

Social Media

Personal Life

Lori Greiner is married to Dan Greiner, with whom she first crossed paths at Kincaid's, a bar in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, in 1996. Lori and Dan exchanged vows in 2010, and he currently holds the position of CFO within her company.

Image Source: Lori Greiner attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards/ Photo by JC Olivera/ Getty Images

FAQs

What is Lori's success rate on Shark Tank?

Lori has a 90% success rate on Shark Tank.

How much money did Lori make from Scrub Daddy?

Lori Greiner's share in Scrub Daddy is now worth $60 million.

What is Lori Greiner famous for?

She is best known for her role on the ABC reality television series “Shark Tank,” and its spin-off “Beyond the Tank.” She is also named the “Queen of QVC.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here are Top 10 Richest Criminals in History, Their Journey Through The Shadows and Their Fortunes

What Is the Net Worth of Illusionist David Copperfield?