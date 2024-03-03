Planning to Save on Groceries? Check out These 5 Insider Tips for Your Next Trip to Asda

Insider hacks for smart shopping at Asda

Image Source: Asda Supermarket | Photo by Matt Cardy | Getty Images

When it comes to grocery shopping, Asda stands as a popular choice for many households, offering a wide array of products at competitive prices that can significantly influence your household budget. Whether you frequent their physical stores or prefer the convenience of online shopping, there are several savvy strategies you can employ to maximize your savings and get the best value for your money. From earning cashback to leveraging delivery passes, here are five essential tips for making your Asda shopping experience more cost-effective and rewarding.

1. Asda Credit Card Cashback Promotion

Image Source: Asda Supermarket | Photo by Nathan Stirk | Getty Images

Asda Money recently rolled out an enticing promotion for new credit card applicants, allowing them to earn up to $126 in "cashback" on their purchases within the first 90 days. While the cashback is issued in the form of Asda Pounds, which can only be spent at the supermarket, it presents a valuable opportunity to save on your grocery bills. To take advantage of this offer, you'll need to apply for either the Asda Money Credit Card or the Asda Money Select Credit Card before the promotion deadline.

2. Asda Rewards App

Image Source: Asda Supermarket | Photo by Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

For regular Asda shoppers, the Asda Rewards app offers another avenue for earning rewards on your purchases. By scanning the app during checkout, a customer can accumulate a "cashpot" balance, which can later be redeemed to reduce the cost of future trips to the grocery shopping change. You can earn cashpot rewards by purchasing designated "star products" or completing "milestone missions," and this makes it a convenient way to stretch your budget further.

3. Cashback Websites

Image Source: Asda Supermarket | Photo by Matt Cardy | Getty Images

When shopping online at Asda, consider using cashback websites like TopCashback or Quidco to earn cashback on your purchases. These platforms offer cashback incentives when you shop through their tracked links, providing you with additional savings on top of any existing discounts or promotions. Simply register for a cashback account, click through the tracked links, and complete your transaction as usual to receive cashback into your account.

4. Asda Christmas Savings Card

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Silbiger

Planning ahead for the holidays? Consider utilizing the Asda Christmas Savings Card to set aside funds for your festive expenses. By loading money onto the card throughout the year, you can earn a bonus based on your savings, providing you with extra purchasing power come November. While the card balance can only be spent at an Asda outlet, it offers a convenient way to set the budget for seasonal expenses and avoid last-minute financial stress.

5. Asda Delivery Pass

Image Source: Asda Supermarket | Photo by Matthew Horwood | Getty Images

If you frequently shop online at Asda, investing in an Asda Delivery Pass can help you save on delivery fees and access peak-time delivery slots at no extra cost. With options for both monthly and annual subscriptions, the Delivery Pass offers flexibility and convenience for regular online shoppers. Plus, Asda guarantees that the pass will help you save a lot more than standard delivery charges or it can provide you with an eVoucher for the difference, hence ensuring that you get the best value out of your subscription.

