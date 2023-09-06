Athletes who took a hit to their bank accounts due to controversy

Image Source: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko

Also Read: 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces of All Time

In the world of professional sports, athletes don't just make money on the field; they rake in millions through lucrative endorsement deals. These partnerships not only boost the athletes' bank accounts but also serve as marketing goldmines for companies. However, most contracts include moral clauses that allow sponsors to jump ship when an athlete's reputation takes a hit. Here, we delve into the stories of athletes who saw their fortunes plummet after losing endorsement deals.

1. Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong attend the Babes for Boobs live auction benefiting Susan G. Komen LA at El Rey Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California/Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Babes for Boobs

Lance Armstrong was once the darling of the cycling world, with numerous sponsors vying for his endorsement. However, in 2012, his world came crashing down when the US Anti-Doping Agency exposed his use of banned substances. As a result, eight of his 11 sponsors, including Trek, Nike, and Oakley, terminated their contracts, and Armstrong lost an estimated $150 million along with all his titles.

Also Read: Malicious Tagging: New Facebook Scam To Harvest Your Private Information

2. Tiger Woods

Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Redington

Also Read: Homeowners are Having to Pay Higher Insurance Premiums; Here's Why Climate Change is to be Blamed

Tiger Woods, one of the most iconic figures in golf, made a significant portion of his fortune from endorsements. In 2010, his personal life unraveled due to a highly publicized affair, leading to the loss of face and major sponsors like Accenture and Gatorade. While Nike stood by him, Woods' total endorsement earnings crashed. But despite this setback, Woods bounced back with new deals and continues to be a formidable brand ambassador.

3. Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova attends the newly launched evian x Balmain pop-up at the Rosewood Miramar Beach on April 25, 2023 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for evian)

Tennis star Maria Sharapova was the highest-paid female athlete for over a decade before she faced a shocking downfall in 2016. After failing a drug test, she was hit by suspensions from several sponsors, including TAG Heuer and American Express. Despite the turmoil, Nike stayed on, and Sharapova showed resilience to regain support from Evian and Head.

4. Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius attends the British Olympic Ball at the Grosvenor Hotel on November 30, 2012 in London, England/Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius, the inspiring double amputee Olympic champion, saw his life unravel in 2013 when he shot and killed his girlfriend. His sponsors quickly severed ties with him, raising questions about their moral obligations. Pistorius's subsequent conviction and light sentencing further strained his public image.

5. Michael Vick

MIchael Vick attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia/Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In 2007, NFL quarterback Michael Vick faced indictment for running an illegal dogfighting ring. Nike and other sponsors cut ties, and Vick was suspended from the league, before serving prison time. But once out, Vick managed a remarkable comeback, winning back sponsorships from Nike and other brands.

6. Ray Rice

Ray Rice attends the 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite at Sports Illustrated on January 30, 2014 in New York City/Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Ray Rice's career nosedived in 2014 when a video surfaced of him allegedly assaulting his fiancée. Nike and other sponsors swiftly dropped him, and he was released from the Baltimore Ravens. The incident served as a stark reminder of the consequences of off-field behavior.

7. Barry Bonds

Image Source: GettyImages/Michael Loccisano

Baseball star Barry Bonds faced a difficult journey due to allegations of steroid use and an unlikable personality. His pursuit of corporate sponsorships was fruitless, with none of Major League Baseball's official partners willing to associate with him. Bonds's unlikeability and the shadow of steroids reportedly cost him $10 million annually in missed opportunities.

8. Adrian Peterson

: Adrian Peterson speaks onstage at The Thuzio Party During Super Bowl Weekend at SweetWater Brewery on February 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia/Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Thuzio

Adrian Peterson's sponsorship deals took a hit in 2014 when he faced child abuse charges, with sponsors such as Nike, Castrol, and Radisson cutting ties with him. However, Peterson managed to bounce back when he returned to the NFL in 2015.

9. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 16, 2022 in London, England/Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wayne Rooney was once an emerging star in international soccer, but his troubles began with allegations of infidelity and an on-air rant. Coca-Cola, one of his major sponsors, dropped him, although other sponsors remained supportive. Rooney eventually redeemed himself, earning millions in endorsements from big brands like Nike.

10. Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California/Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Swimmer Michael Phelps, despite being the most decorated American Olympian with 23 gold medals, wasn't immune to sponsorship woes. Kellogg dropped him in 2009 following a viral photo of him allegedly smoking marijuana. However, Phelps managed to recover and secure endorsements with multiple brands.

More from MARKETREALIST

Navigating the Back-to-School Shopping Scams: Here’s How to Be Safe

How These Hustlers Are Making Over $100,000 a Month In Passive Income