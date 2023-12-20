Name John Hurt Net Worth $30 Million Sources of income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth January 22, 1940 Date of Death January 27, 2017 Age 77 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Voice Actor

In cinema, very few names capture the essence of a performer as perfectly as John Hurt did. The English actor delivered performances that were daring, surprising, and sometimes downright audacious. Regarded as one of Britain's finest actors, Hurt was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 for his services to drama. Unfortunately, he left the world on January 25, 2017. At the time of his death, John Hurt's net worth stood at a remarkable $30 million.

John Hurt, featured in A Man for All Seasons, plays the title role in John Huston's Sinful Davey via Getty Images

Hurt earned most of his money from acting. He played various kinds of roles in films and TV shows. Some of his most famous works include "Alien," "The Elephant Man," and "Harry Potter." His performances in these projects helped him become a well-known and respected actor.

John Hurt's career journey

From his early days as Lord Chancellor Richard Rich in "A Man for All Seasons" to the groundbreaking portrayal of Quentin Crisp in "The Naked Civil Servant," John Hurt established himself as a boundary-breaking actor, challenging norms in an era when gay cinema was just starting to emerge. In the 1970s, he appeared in "I, Claudius" and "Midnight Express." One of his most notable works was "The Elephant Man."

Later, Hurt was seen in "Alien" "Heaven's Gate," "Nineteen Eighty-Four," "Scandal," and "Rob Roy." From 2001 to 2011, he portrayed the character of Mr. Ollivander in the "Harry Potter" series and featured in "Hellboy." The 2008 movie "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" became a hit.

Reprising Quentin Crisp in "An Englishman in New York" in 2009, he earned his seven BAFTA nominations. He even lent his voice to projects such as "Watership Down," "The Lord of the Rings," "Dogville," and "The Gruffalo's Child." In 2013, he portrayed the War Doctor in "Doctor Who's" 50th-anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor."

John Hurt in the David Lynch film, "The Elephant Man" circa 1980 via Getty Images

John Hurt was born on January 22, 1940, in Chesterfield, United Kingdom. At the Anglican St Michael's Preparatory School in Otford, he developed his passion for acting. He decided he wanted to become an actor after his first role in a school production of "The Blue Bird." He later enrolled in Grimsby Art School and then studied at Saint Martin's School of Art in London.

In 1962, Hurt married actress Annette Robertson, but the marriage ended two years later. He then began a relationship with French model Marie-Lise Volpeliere-Pierrot in 1967, planning to marry after 15 years. However, tragedy struck in 1983 when Volpeliere-Pierrot died after a horseback riding accident. He was married thrice after that, but all his marriages ended in divorce.

In 2017, at the age of 77, the world mourned the loss of the iconic actor. The cause of Hurt's death was pancreatic cancer.

British actor Sir John Hurt poses with his wife Anwen | Photo by Steve Parsons | Getty Images

- Golden Globe Award: Best Actor in a Leading Role - Motion Picture Drama for "The Elephant Man" (1981)

- BAFTA Awards: Best Actor in a Television Leading Role for "Crime and Punishment" (1979)

- BAFTA Awards: Fellowship for Lifetime Achievement (2012)

- BAFTA Awards: Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award (2012)

