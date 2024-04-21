Stay-At-Home Mom’s Hilarious Texts to Husband Expose Realities of Daily Grind

TikTok mom shares her day to debunk misconceptions, sparking discussion on the unrecognized workload of stay-at-home parents.

In a lighthearted yet revealing exchange, a stay-at-home mom showcased the realities of her daily routine to her husband after he joked about her supposedly idle days. The interaction sheds light on the often underestimated workload of stay-at-home parents and underscores the importance of recognizing their contributions to the family.

Image Source: TikTok | Maisha | @maishatok

Maisha (@maishatok), a stay-at-home mom caring for her infant son, Noah, decided to provide her husband with a detailed play-by-play of her day in response to his misconception about her activities. Through a series of text messages and photos, Maisha documented the multitude of tasks she juggled while managing household responsibilities and looking after their child.

"My husband made a joke that he thinks I sleep all day whilst he’s at work and I’m doing nothing," Maisha wrote in a text overlay accompanying a TikTok video of her exchange with her husband. "So I sent him a play-by-play of what I do in a day."

Image Source: TikTok | Maisha | @maishatok

The messages and images shared by Maisha depicted a relentless cycle of chores and childcare duties. From washing bottles and reorganizing the refrigerator to changing diapers and attempting to soothe a fussy baby, Maisha's day unfolded in a whirlwind of activity.

Despite the seemingly mundane nature of some tasks, the TikTok mom highlighted the additional challenges posed by caring for an infant who struggled to sleep, often resulting in a hectic and exhausting schedule.

Image Source: TikTok | Maisha | @maishatok

"I did not even get a chance to brush my teeth until noon," Maisha revealed. The husband, upon receiving her detailed account of the day's events, responded with laughter emojis, indicating a newfound appreciation for the demands of his wife's role as a stay-at-home parent. Furthermore, the exchange served as a humorous yet enlightening reminder of the significant workload shouldered by stay-at-home moms.

On TikTok, users engaged in a lively discussion sparked by the TikToker's post. @Izzy commented, "This is what parental leave FOR DAD is for. When I am home, Imma drill the floor in the basement, tear down walls, rebuild walls, tile." @Natasha wrote, "Oh my God, I’m doing this with my daughter tomorrow." @Aya_eee shared, "Even if you DID, you need rest. Like why do women feel like they got to BUY peace, rest, relaxation?"

@Shmekk stated, "We, as married women should just pick a day that we all do this to our husbands." @Stephanie said, "I'm 9 months down the line and my partner still tells me I do nothing all day." @omgitsnat_ wrote, "I love it but...what did he bring for breakfast?"

Image Source: TikTok | Maisha | @maishatok

According to a survey conducted by Welch, stay-at-home moms work an average of 14 hours a day, equivalent to a 98-hour workweek. Despite the staggering amount of time and effort invested in their roles, the work of stay-at-home parents often goes unpaid and underappreciated.

"We see [Mom] as the compilation of 10 jobs in one person," remarked Evilee Ebb, general manager of Salary.com, in an interview with Forbes. Ebb highlighted the diverse range of responsibilities shouldered by stay-at-home moms, from childcare and household management to educational and emotional support.

