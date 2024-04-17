Woman Offers 3 Super Simple Ways to Save Money on Food and Everyday Expenses

Kathryn Leech loves sharing tips on how to save money on food without breaking a sweat. @katsaves has got 38,000 followers on TikTok. The 28-year-old, who lives in the heart of Manchester, recently spilled her favorite money-saving secrets, and she's all about keeping things easy. Her goal is to save as much cash as possible with as little effort as possible. She knows how easy it is to overspend, especially on food. So, here are three super simple ways Kathryn recommends to save money on food without putting in much extra effort.

Image Source: Katsaves | TikTok

Also Read: Woman Shares Shocking Reason Behind a 57% Increase in Her Car Insurance Premiums

Kathryn religiously uses loyalty cards. She claims that you can use coupons, earn points, and save money on purchases without having to do anything. Her focus is on maximizing grocery loyalty cards to receive amazing discounts and freebies. Kathryn is a great fan of meal prep.

According to her, all it takes is whipping up a storm of food once or twice a week after which your meals will be ready anytime you go hungry. Yes, it requires some preparation work up front, but after that, you'll have meals for an entire week prepared. It also saves you a ton of money and time. Takeouts cost big on the pockets too, Kathryn mentions how much people spend on takeouts—almost $1200 in 6 months which can be better utilized if one learns to meal prep.

When it comes to eating out, Kathryn's got some wisdom to share. She knows we all love a good meal out, but she says resisting can be rewarding in the long run. Instead of eating out all the time, she suggests budgeting for it every now and then. That way, you still get to enjoy dining out without burning a hole in your wallet. Kathryn also shares which shops have the best deals. Her viewers were happy when in one of her videos she shared a comparison of prices between Aldi and M&S.

One viewer (@Luke) said that M&S is their go-to place and consumers should definitely give them a chance.

Also Read: What Crypto Users Need To Know Before Filing Their 2023 Tax Returns

Image Source : Katsaves | TikTok

One user also said that they ended up saving money once they switched to M&S.

Also Read: Here are Tips to Make the Most of the Shifting Demand for Vacation Rentals

Image Source : Katsaves | TikTok

Recently, she also shared how students can save money and utilize the opportunities available to them. She suggested the students make the best use of the perks and rewards available to them. She encourages students to go and ask about student discounts wherever possible guilt-free as no one shares them openly and they also differ from state to state. Kathryn urges students to go and check open days for the freebies available to students. She says they might never have to buy stationery again. Along with this, she shares how thrifting clothes and swapping them can be such a money saver. This helps students to get their hands on the latest fashion without spending the big bucks.

Follow Kathryn Leech on TikTok ( @katsaves) for more such videos on budgeting tips.

More from MARKETREALIST

Looking to Dodge Scams During the Tax Season? Here's Some Expert Advice to Protect Yourself

As the Tax Filing Deadline Approaches, Here’s How to Spot and Avoid Common Tax Scams