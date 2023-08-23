Name Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth $770 Million Annual Income $50-80 million Sources of Income Acting, film production, endorsements, business ventures Gender Male Date of Birth November 2, 1965 Age 57 years old Nationality Indian Profession Actor, film producer, TV personality

Shah Rukh Khan aka the "King of Bollywood", is an iconic Indian actor, film producer, and TV personality. With a net worth of $770 million, he is the 4th richest actor in the world, according to the data released by World Of Statistics, and a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry. The list of top eight richest actors in the world also includes names like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro and others.

Richest actors in the world:



🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million

🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million

🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million

🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023

Khan's journey to stardom began in the late 1980s and he has since appeared in over 80 Bollywood films, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Shah Rukh Khan earns from his acting roles, film production through his company Red Chillies Entertainment, lucrative endorsements, and various business ventures. He is known for his versatility as an actor, seamlessly transitioning from romantic roles to more complex characters, which has contributed to his enduring popularity.

Salary and business ventures

Khan's earnings are substantial with an annual salary ranging between $50 and $80 million, per Wealthy Gorilla. He commands high fees for his acting roles, with media reports suggesting that he makes around Rs 20-25 crore (approximately $28-35 million) per film. Khan is also the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders. These ventures contribute significantly to his net worth.

Shah Rukh Khan's wealth is also reflected in his real estate holdings. He owns a six-storey, 26,328-square-foot mansion in Mumbai called Mannat, which he purchased with his wife Gauri in 2001. He owns a villa in the prestigious Palm Jumeirah area in Dubai, UAE, that offers panoramic views of the sea. Khan's real estate portfolio extends to homes in New Delhi and London as well. He owns a 6-storey mansion located at Bandra in Mumbai named Mannat, which is one of the best tourist spots in India. Its market value is over $24 million.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Chibber in 1991, with whom he has three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. He is known for his philanthropic endeavors, particularly in the areas of healthcare and disaster relief. His dedication to social causes has earned him prestigious awards, including UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni award and the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award.

Throughout his illustrious career, Khan has received numerous accolades for his acting prowess. He has been honored with the Padma Shri by the government of India and has been recognized internationally with awards like the Officier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour by the Government of France. Khan is also considered the “King of Bollywood” and he has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards.

