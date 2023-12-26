What Is Pink Floyd's Former Drummer Nick Mason's Net Worth?

Name Nicholas Berkeley Mason Net worth $180 Million Sources of income Music Sales, Concerts, Pink Floyd success Gender Male Date of Birth January 27, 1944 Age 79 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Record Producer, Musician, Author, Drummer, Composer

Nick Mason, born on January 27, 1944, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, is a renowned English drummer and composer. With a staggering net worth of $180 million as of December 2023, Mason is best known for being the only member of the iconic rock band Pink Floyd to have remained with the group throughout its entire career.

Nick Mason performs at Beacon Theatre | Astrida Valigorsky | Getty Images

Mason's primary sources of income include music royalties from his extensive catalog with Pink Floyd, earnings from his book "Into the Red," and various business ventures. His contributions to Pink Floyd's albums, especially as the drummer, have played a significant role in his financial success.

Nick Mason's career and earnings

Throughout Nick Mason's illustrious career, his earnings have consistently reflected his status as one of the richest rockstars globally. In the 1970s, a pivotal era for Pink Floyd, Mason's annual earnings soared to unprecedented heights. In 1973, he raked in an astonishing $31 million over the years, Mason's financial trajectory has remained impressive, with peaks such as $33.3 million in 1979 and $27 million in 1995. Even in more recent times, his earnings have remained substantial, with a reported $18 million in 2022.

These remarkable figures are not merely a result of his talent but also reflect the enduring popularity of Pink Floyd's music. The band's singles and albums, coupled with the financial windfall from world tours, have been pivotal contributors to Mason's flourishing net worth. The 1970s, marked by the release of some of Pink Floyd's best-selling albums, substantially fueled Mason's financial ascent, with sizable royalties flowing in.

One of the last concerts in the UK last year was on March 3rd at London's O2 Arena, with Nick Mason (and Guy Pratt) amongst many other top musicians for the Music For The Marsden gig, raising funds for The Royal Marsden Hospital's brand new cancer treatment and research facility. pic.twitter.com/3RY7dEC4zE — Nick Mason (@nickmasondrums) July 31, 2021

Beyond his musical endeavors, ongoing royalties from record sales, coupled with astute business ventures and investments, have played a crucial role in sustaining and enhancing Nick Mason's net worth throughout his remarkable career. Mason is also involved in several business ventures. He owns two main companies, Nick Mason Music and Nick Mason Music (Overseas). Additionally, he holds stakes in profitable businesses, including a keyring maker in Shropshire.

As we mentioned earlier, a pair of Nick's drumheads are in The National Youth Theatre's fundraising Christmas Auction, with bidding ending TOMORROW (2nd December) via https://t.co/kJIB0ZFNyO. Here's a picture of Nick from 1972 showing the design:



Picture: © Pink Floyd Music Ltd pic.twitter.com/nY9SzhviLa — Nick Mason (@nickmasondrums) December 1, 2020

Nick Mason's net worth isn't solely derived from his music and business ventures. His extensive car collection, featuring classics from Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Jaguar, Ferrari, and Porsche, adds substantial value to his total assets. His 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, valued at around $50 million, stands out as a prized possession. With a significant net worth, Nick Mason enjoys a lavish lifestyle centered around his love for expensive cars and a luxurious home. His collection of over 40 Ferraris also includes models like the Ferrari 400 Enzo and F40. He even lent one of his Ferraris for an episode of the TV show, "Top Gear." Mason's residence, Middlewick House in Wiltshire, adds to his assets, being a historically significant Grade II listed building once owned by Andrew and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Nick Mason's personal life has seen two significant chapters in marriage. His first marriage to Lindy Rutter in 1969 resulted in the birth of two daughters, Chloe and Holly, but unfortunately ended in divorce in the late 1980s. Presently, Mason is happily married to his second wife, Annette Lynton, and the couple shares two sons, Cary and Guy. The family resides in Hampstead, London. Beyond family, Mason is an enthusiastic soccer fan, pledging allegiance to Arsenal F.C., one of the wealthiest soccer teams globally. Engaging with fans, he keeps them updated on his performances through his official Twitter account.

- 1983: The song "Another Brick In The Wall" receives the award for Best Original Song at the BAFTA Film Awards.

- 1988: The Momentary Lapse of Reason tour wins several Pollstar Concert Industry awards, including distinctions for Most Creative Stage Set and Major Tour of the Year.

- 1995: The Pink Floyd track "Marooned" earns the Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

- 2019: Nick Mason is honored with the title of Prog God at the Progressive Music Awards, acknowledging his significant contributions to progressive rock.

- 2019: In the New Year Honors, Mason is appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), a prestigious recognition of his impact on the music industry.

What is Nick Mason's net worth?

As of December 2023, he has an estimated net worth of $180 million.

How did Nick Mason contribute to Pink Floyd's success?

Nick Mason played a pivotal role as the drummer for Pink Floyd, contributing to every album. He also co-wrote some of the band's most popular songs.

Why did Nick Mason leave Pink Floyd?

He left Pink Floyd to pursue his favorite hobby, motor racing.

