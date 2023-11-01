Name Karim Benzema Net Worth $70 Million Salary $9.7 Million+ Source of Income Football Gender Male Date of Birth December 19, 1987 Age 35 Years Nationality Algerian-French Profession Football player

Karim Benzema is a highly regarded French professional soccer player with a net worth of $70 million. Known for his prolific goal-scoring abilities and exceptional sports skills, he has made a name for himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He has had a successful career with Real Madrid, where he has formed impressive partnerships with players like Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his reputation in France has been marred by controversies and a lack of support from his home country.

Karim Benzema receives the Ballon d'Or award during the Ballon d'Or ceremony | Getty Images | Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Benzema has played for top clubs like Real Madrid, earning a massive salary and bonuses. He has represented the French national team. Benzema has also benefited from endorsements and sponsorships with various brands, significantly adding to his financial success.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring their side's second goal | Getty Images | Photo by Eric Alonso

Benzema's deals and earnings

In a turn of events, Karim Benzema sealed the deal of the decade, joining Al-Ittihad with a contract that stretches until 2025, plus the option to extend until 2026. The contract is bringing in $107 million per season. The soccer star has also been roped in as an ambassador for the much-anticipated 2030 World Cup, with an extra $21.4 million. Benzema's grand earnings could skyrocket well beyond the $235 million mark, potentially reaching the remarkable $342 million threshold.

Karim Benzema's ventures

With enduring partnerships spanning over a decade with Adidas and a significant presence in the automotive industry through his collaboration with Hyundai, Benzema has established a strong foothold in the world of brand endorsements. His influence extends into the digital sphere with his endorsement of EA Sports, reflecting his international appeal. Moreover, the star's strategic partnerships with brands such as Bwin, LCL (Le Crédit Lyonnais), and SFR (Société française du radiotéléphone) have made him a global icon both on and off the field.

Benzema's total assets include his net worth of $70 million, which comprises lavish residences located in both France and Spain, having an approximate combined value of $2.7 million. The soccer sensation's passion for high-end automobiles is evident in his impressive car collection. Among his prized possessions are a rare $1.8 million Bugatti Veyron and a stunning $3 million Bugatti Chiron. With a collection that embodies both luxury and power, Benzema's fleet serves as a reflection of his remarkable financial success.

Benzema is a family man and has two children with his wife, Cora Gauthier. Due to his Algerian heritage and his choice to prioritize the French national team, he is often met with a lack of support in his home country. Moreover, his image has been marred by legal issues, including his involvement in a 2010 prostitution ring investigation and a 2015 scandal concerning an alleged blackmail attempt against a teammate. While Karim Benzema has had a successful soccer career, he hasn't received any specific awards or accolades. However, he has achieved recognition for his contributions to Real Madrid and the French national team.

