One of the most-watched soccer players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has been relevant ever since he entered the field in the mid-90s. Ronaldo is arguably one of the most renowned soccer players on the face of the planet. Born in Portugal, Ronaldo was the youngest son of a cook and a municipal gardener. His love for sports was seen at a very early age when he started playing soccer for Andorinha in the early 1990s.

Ronaldo was picked up by Manchester United back in 2003 after which he moved to the UK to start playing professionally. As one of the top players in the history of soccer, Ronaldo has broken quite a few sporting records for his sky-high remunerations. Here's a look at his career and earnings.

Also Read: Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger’s $450 Million Net Worth: Salary, Real Estate, Cars and More

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth and salary?

Getty Images | Gualter Fatia

As of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo's salary was an astounding $125 million annually. One of the most sought-after soccer players, Ronaldo has had many moneymaking ways besides playing soccer. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldo's net worth is a whopping $500 million. In a single year, he earns close to $50 million besides his annual salary, from brand endorsements.

The outlet predicts that by the time Ronaldo retires his net worth will be close to $1 billion which is a milestone no other soccer player has ever reached. When he does reach the milestone he will join the $1 billion athlete club that includes, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, and Arnold Palmer.

Also Read: With a Net Worth of Over $60 Million Prince Harry Maintains a 'Royal Life'

A look At Ronaldo's professional career

Getty Images | Gualter Fatia

Also Read: All About Late Singer Sinéad O'Connor's Impressive Legacy and Her Net Worth

At the age of 17, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Sporting Lisbon's first team, scoring twice in a 3-0 win game. After playing there for a while, he then joined Alex Ferguson's team Manchester United in 2003. Ronaldo joined a record-breaking contract for any teenager in the history of English football. He continued to play for the team and even won the Premier League Title.

In the coming season, he won the UEFA Champions League for the first time and scored a whopping 42 goals in that season. After spending one more season at Manchester United, Ronaldo went on to join Real Madrid in 2009 for $131.5 million. After leaving Real Madrid he joined Juventus in 2018 where earned around $28 million per year. After his run in Juventus, he returned to the club where he started his professional career, Manchester United in 2021, and finished a season before his contract got terminated. Ronaldo now plays for a Saudi club Al Nassr and receives an astounding yearly salary of $207 million.

Getty Images | Yasser Bakhsh

Ronaldo earned $108 million between June 2017 and June 2018 from endorsements. And from June 2018 to June 2019, he earned $110 million from his deals. One of his most famous collaborations is with Nike with whom Ronaldo signed a 'Lifetime' deal for a mammoth $1 billion.

Cristiano Ronaldo also owns a number of companies. He has invested in Grupo Mabel Capital which is the company that opened the elite restaurant Zela. He also has a clothing line and a lingerie line for both adults and kids. He also owns a clinic known as Insparya that mainly focuses on hair transplants. Apart from this, Ronaldo has also collaborated with a British Perfume company to create his own line called the CR7 Fragrance.

Cristiano Ronaldo also owns two hotels and has plans to build two more in Paris and NYC. Apart from these companies he owns, a fitness center that he launched in 2017 in collaboration with Crunch Fitness.

More from MARKETREALIST

A Look into Rihanna’s Astounding $1.7 Billion Net Worth: Her Salary, Fenty Beauty, and More

Jaylen Brown Signs Record-Breaking $304 Million Deal—the Richest in NBC History—with the Boston Celtics