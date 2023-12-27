What Is American Comedian Brian Regan's Net Worth?

Name Brian Regan Net Worth $7 Million Sources of Income Comedy Shows, TV Appearances, DVD Sales Gender Male Date of Birth June 2, 1957 Age 66 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Television Producer, Actor, Screenwriter

Brian Regan, the renowned American stand-up comedian, actor, and author, boasts a net worth of $7 million. Known for his observational, sarcastic, and self-deprecating humor, he often incorporates body language and facial expressions into his act. Starting his standup comedy career in the 1980s, Brian has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry today.

Brian Regan performs at The Brown Theatre | Photo by Stephen J. Cohen | Getty Images

Brian's primary sources of income include his stand-up comedy gigs, television appearances, and the release of comedy specials on various platforms. His clean and family-friendly approach has garnered him a wide audience, contributing significantly to his financial success.

Brian Regan's career

Starting in the 1980s, Brian honed his craft in local comedy clubs, bringing forth a unique style characterized by clean, observational humor. By 1991, he had already appeared on TV shows like "The Pat Sajak Show" and legendary programs such as "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" and "Late Night with Conan O’Brien."

In the mid-1990s, he took the comedy scene by storm with the release of his debut album, "Brian Regan Live," marking the beginning of a series of successful albums, including standout titles like "The Epitome of Hyperbole" and "All By Myself." He was also seen in shows like "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist," "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and "Loudermilk." Moreover, he voice acted in various animated series like "Family Guy" and "American Dad!"

Brian ventured into releasing comedy specials on CD, with standout entries like the gold-certified "Brian Regan Live" in 1997. The pinnacle of his television presence came with a record-breaking 30 appearances on "The Late Show with David Letterman" from 1995 to 2015. In 2007, he signed a deal with Comedy Central, leading to animated series involvement, headlining tours, and specials such as "The Epitome of Hyperbole."

In 2011, Brian released the CD "All By Myself." He also made multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" from 2015 to 2019. His first-ever live special on Comedy Central, "Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall," aired in 2015. Two years later, he signed with Jerry Seinfeld and Netflix for two stand-up specials. His most recent project was "Nunchucks and Flamethrowers." In 2021, he released a Netflix stand-up special, "On the Rocks."

Brian was in Miami, Florida, and was raised in Westchester. He attended Christopher Columbus High School and Heidelberg College. Brian started dating Kathleen Bieszczat in the mid-1990s, eventually marrying her in 1997. However, they divorced in 2011. The couple share two children. Currently, the comedian lives in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is Brain Regan's net worth?

As of 2023, Brain Regan has an estimated net worth of $7 million.

How did Brian Regan start his comedy career?

Brian Regan transitioned to comedy after his football coach encouraged him to follow his passion. He dropped out of college in 1980 to pursue stand-up comedy, gaining popularity through regional comedy clubs.

What is Brian Regan's latest project?

On February 23, 2021, Regan released a stand-up special, "On the Rocks," on Netflix.