Name Andie MacDowell Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Modeling and Acting Gender Female Date of Birth April 21, 1958 Age 65 years Nationality United States of America

Andie MacDowell, an accomplished American actress and model boasts a net worth of $25 million. Her notable performances include films like "Sex, Lies, and Videotape," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," and "Groundhog Day." Beyond her acting prowess, MacDowell's striking presence and talent have solidified her status as a recognizable figure in Hollywood.

Andie MacDowell walks the runway during the "Le Defile Walk Your Worth" | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain | Getty Images

Andie MacDowell's primary sources of income are her acting roles, modeling gigs, and endorsements. Her career spans from a successful start as a model for Vogue and iconic brands like Calvin Klein to achieving acting acclaim. Despite early setbacks, her role in the independent film "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" marked a turning point, earning her numerous awards.

Andie MacDowell walks the runway during "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" Show | Marc Piasecki | Getty Images

Andie MacDowell's career

Throughout the '90s, MacDowell enjoyed commercial success with films like "Groundhog Day" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral." She seamlessly transitioned to television in the 2010s with projects such as "Jane by Design" and "Cedar Cove." Her dedication and ability to captivate audiences is evident in the 2019 film "Ready or Not."

Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell in a scene from the film 'Groundhog Day' | Photo by Columbia Pictures | Getty Images

Andie MacDowell's earnings

MacDowell's decision to star in "Four Weddings and a Funeral" showcased both her passion for the project and her strategic financial acumen. Despite normally commanding $1 million per film, she willingly lowered her fee by a significant 75% to $250,000. This savvy move proved to be immensely profitable, as "Four Weddings" went on to earn a whopping $245 million globally. As a result, MacDowell's salary eventually soared to over $3 million.

In 2001, MacDowell acquired a property in North Carolina, for $790,000. Transforming it into a sprawling six-bedroom retreat spanning 9,400 square feet, she demonstrated her keen eye for property value. However, she sold it in 2012 for $3 million, below the initial $4.5 million listing. MacDowell acquired a $1.775 million residence in Marina Del Rey in 2013 and a $1.2 million home in Los Feliz in 2015. In 2021, her former ranch in Montana, featuring a hand-cut log house and expansive land, sold for a whopping $7.775 million.

MacDowell's personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. Born in 1958, she faced challenges during her early years, including her parents' divorce and her mother's battle with alcoholism. The actress has been married twice and has three children. Her first marriage to Paul Qualley, a model and rancher, ended in 1999. After a brief relationship with actor Dennis Quaid, she married a businessman in 2001, but the marriage concluded in 2004. MacDowell's illustrious career has earned her numerous awards, including an Independent Spirit Award for her role in "Sex, Lies, and Videotape." Her contributions to the entertainment industry have been recognized globally.

What is Andie MacDowell's net worth?

Andie MacDowell has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

What is Andie MacDowell's most successful film?

"Four Weddings and a Funeral" stands out as one of her most successful films, contributing significantly to her career and earnings.

How did Andie MacDowell's career start?

Andie MacDowell's career began with modeling for top brands like Calvin Klein before transitioning to acting, with her breakthrough role in "Sex, Lies, and Videotape."