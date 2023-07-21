Hollywood is facing challenging times with writers and actors on strike, but Netflix, the leading streaming giant had reasons to celebrate on Wednesday (July 19, 2023) when it released its latest earnings report, per CNN Business. With nearly six million paid subscribers added during the three months ending in June 2023, Netflix's total global subscriber count now exceeds 238 million. The company's efforts to crack down on password sharing have begun to pay off, with paid sharing introduced in over 100 countries. Although Netflix narrowly missed revenue targets, the streaming service remains ahead of its competitors in building a profitable streaming model amid ongoing challenges in the industry.

Netflix's long-anticipated plans to clamp down on password sharing have yielded impressive results. Adding 5.9 million subscribers in the last quarter, the company has rebounded from a significant loss of subscribers a year ago. The global subscriber count now stands at 238 million, with "sign-ups exceeding cancellations." Netflix's aggressive stance on password sharing has positively impacted revenue in regions where the service was introduced, proving the efficacy of the new policy. The streaming giant is expanding this strategy across the globe, further strengthening its position in the market.

"We are delighted to see the significant increase in paid subscribers after implementing our crackdown on password sharing. Our efforts to provide a seamless and personalized streaming experience for individual users are paying off," said Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix.

Netflix has emerged as the first major media company to report earnings amid the chaos gripping Hollywood which includes writers' and actors' strikes that have halted content production. Despite these challenges, Netflix managed to increase its free cash flow by $1.5 billion, bringing the total to approximately $5 billion for the year. The company attributed this improvement to "lower cash content spend" during the industry-wide disruptions. This robust cash flow will bolster Netflix's ability to continue producing high-quality original content and compete effectively in the streaming landscape. Interstingly, shares of Netflix (NFLX) fell more than 4% in after-hours trading on Wednesday (July 19) after the results.

"We recognize the challenges posed by the ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry. However, our financial performance reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional content to our viewers while responsibly managing our resources," said Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive of Netflix. Sarandos addressed the strikes during the earnings call, expressing his disappointment with the current situation. "This strike is not an outcome that we wanted," Sarandos emphasized. He reassured stakeholders that Netflix remains committed to negotiations with writers, directors, actors, and producers and hoped to reach an agreement soon to resume content production.

In a strategic move, Netflix bid farewell to its $9.99 ad-free plan, impacting new customers in the U.S. and the U.K. The decision to discontinue the plan aims to redirect subscribers to the more economical ad-supported model, priced at $6.99. The company previously observed that the ad-supported model performed better in terms of economics compared to the higher-priced ad-free option. Although existing subscribers on the $9.99 plan won't be affected, Netflix seeks to leverage the ad-supported tier to attract new customers and drive further growth.

"We have decided to focus on our ad-supported model as it aligns better with the evolving preferences of our customers. This move allows us to offer an affordable and compelling streaming experience to a wider audience," stated David Wells, Chief Financial Officer of Netflix. With a strategic shift towards the ad-supported model, Netflix continues to innovate and solidify its position as the leading global streaming platform, promising a bright future in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

