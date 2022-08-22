Ted Sarandos Went From Video Store Clerk to Netflix Co-CEO

When asked about Netflix’s troubles during a recent New York Times interview, Sarandos cited the skipper protagonist of the Joseph Conrad novella Typhoon. “We make decisions based on the best information we have at the time,” he said. “They are not always going to be right, but how you help navigate the outcomes, and the urgency you bring to it, is what gets folks through the storm. And the storms will come.”

And Sarandos has a knack for working his way up from the bottom, as his résumé shows.