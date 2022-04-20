Netflix's Largest Shareholders Are Having a Bad Day After Q1 Earnings Call

The drop in subscribers didn't shock several Wall Street analysts, who predicted at the very least a slowing of growth in subscriber numbers after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic had the majority of the world spending most of their time indoors and seeking entertainment.

They factored in the influx of competing streaming platforms and a subscription price that has increased several times in recent years, with a standard plan moving from $11 in 2019 to $15.50 as of January 2022. Many subscribers have cited the increasing cost and the exit of popular titles as reasons for kicking their Netflix habits.