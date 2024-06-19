Woman Claims She Got No Help From Wells Fargo After Losing $25,000 in Bank Impersonation Scam

She says the scam started when she got a call from an 800 number which appeared to be from Wells Fargo.

Online bank fraud, especially imposter scams have increased significantly in the past couple of years. Criminals are targeting unsuspecting people and impersonating bank officials, government agents, law enforcement, etc to steal money. Such a scam happened with a Wells Fargo customer who goes by Taylor (@fitnfoodwithtaylor) on TikTok. The woman who lost $25,000 claimed that the bank did not help her.

In the video, which has now amassed over 575,000 views, the woman says the money was stolen from her small business account. She says the scam started when she got a call from an 800 number which appeared to be from Wells Fargo. The creator says, “And this person was a scammer impersonating Wells Fargo.”

She says the imposter on the call said that someone with her driver’s license and a debit card under her name had been trying to make wire transfers from her account in person in San Antonio. She says she confirmed that it was not her in San Antonio but the scammer said they would block the transaction and put her on hold.

The creator then says that the scammer came back on and said that the person had gone to another branch to try another wire transfer. She continues, “He successfully got on into my Wells Fargo banking app while we were on the phone together, and had me what I thought was canceling the wire transfers.” However, she later realized that the imposter was making wire transfers and getting her to approve them instead of blocking any transactions.

The imposter even created a false story telling the victim that the person who attempted to make the wire transfers had been arrested by the police. However, the creator got suspicious once they got off the call. “I suddenly had this gut feeling that I didn’t think that that was my bank. And so I called Wells Fargo about within five minutes of getting off that call,” Taylor said.

Taylor then adds, “And basically Wells Fargo was useless right off the bat.” She goes on to explain that the bank asked her a bunch of useless questions and transferred her to four different departments. When she finally got to the fraud department, she claims the first thing that the representative said was, “‘How is this fraud?'”

She explained to the representative that someone had impersonated a bank employee and conned her out of $25,000. She further added that the representative said that an investigation would be opened but the incident could be a wash.

In the end, Taylor said she had been going through similar stories on TikTok and found out that it was a rather common occurrence for Wells Fargo customers. Sharing an update in part 2, Taylor said that there has been no update on her case. Even her viewers confirmed that it was a common issue and the bank often fails to help their customers. “I’m sorry this happened to you, my friends lost 65k. Unfortunately, Wells Fargo won’t do anything about it because you transferred the money yourself,” wrote a user @angelika5945.

Even ex-employees of Wells Fargo came across Taylor’s video and confirmed that the bank does very little to help. “I worked at WF for 13 years. Sorry but that $$ is gone and WF doesn’t care. I saw a guy lose $450k in a similar scenario,” wrote user @dsd785_.

