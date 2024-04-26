Woman Loses $3,000 to Wire Transfer Scam; Accuses Bank of Delaying, Mishandling Her Case

The video highlighted the loopholes in the bank security practices with viewers sharing their experiences.

Americans getting affected by the Chase Bank frauds is nothing new. Recently a TikTok user (@sammymads) posted a video captioning, "I will be taking Chase bank to court" which was viewed by 557.8K people. She starts the video by narrating the awful experience of her roommate Annie, "Four months ago in January, my roommate gets a call from Chase Bank. Like the same number that’s on the back of your credit card". Annie was under the notion that it actually came from the Chase bank as the man on the phone asked questions to verify her account information which is supposed to be confidential. When the man asked her about some suspicious wire transfer transactions, she had doubts. Enraged Sam then says, "Towards the end of the conversation, she’s starting to realize that she thinks that this guy actually just walked her through a transfer from her account".

Later, realizing she might have been scammed, Annie rushed to her nearest Chase Bank branch to get her $3,000 back which she lost to the scammer. However, the employees were unable to assist her effectively, leaving Annie feeling helpless and anxious. Sam ranted on behalf of her roommate and went on saying, "Had the people at the bank known what they were doing, they would have been able to stop the transfer instead of wasting 45 minutes trying to figure out who to talk to".

Over the next four months, Annie faced her greatest nightmare while trying to resolve the issue with Chase. The bank provided little assistance and, on some days, even lost track of her case. On top of it, Sam adds, “Later the representative finds her claim in the archives, as someone deleted it". Despite Annie's efforts to seek help from higher management, she encountered dismissive attitudes and disbelief from Chase's representatives. She ended the video by saying, "Not only is it a question of bank security—how someone has the Chase phone number and has all of her account information—but also how they could’ve helped her at Chase, and they had enough time to help her, they were just unable to because they didn’t know how to talk to".

@EmilyRose commented, "The bank never calls you and asks for your info. Ever. They’ll ask you to call them. NEVER give them information". @Kalyn Steakley commented, "I’m actually convinced it is Chase Bank doing this. Seen a guys video of this happening to him he immediately called the actual Chase Bank and they were like no wasn’t us, but the fraud department". @Lisa Falls commented, "I'm really starting to believe that it's Chase Bank doing these based on how many there are and how well versed they are on everything". @ghost1010104 commented, "This has been going on a while. It's crazy".

@JacobM643 commented, "If I remember correctly, you legally have 30 minutes to cancel a wire transfer. If this was a wire and she was there to report it, she might have a case". @Paige commented, "I’m sorry that happened to her. And unfortunately it sounds like the Bank didn’t take the proper steps to help on their end. But I’m so perplexed how this keeps happening to people". @lyssycyay commented, "I’d go into the bank and ask for the bank manager. And tell them to call the wire transfer department and get that sorted out. Definitely bad on this lori girls part. But I feel like Chase Bank".

