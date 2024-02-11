Social Media User Shares his Fascinating Journey Through Disney World on a 46-year-old Ticket

Disney's Magic Kingdom, a theme park that opened on October 1, 1971, remains one of the most sought-after destinations in Florida and also across the world. It is the first and the most celebrated one among the four theme parks at Walt Disney World, and people, especially kids are elated to arrive at attractions such as Cinderella Castle and its six creatively themed lands that offer an enchanting experience for the visitors through the day. The theme park is known for character parades, fireworks, stage shows, dances, and rides to fascinate and keep the children engaged. Visitors of any age can visit the theme park along with their families or dates since there aren't any restrictions, and now a TikTok user @Matthew Ables has gained popularity by posting a video using a 46-year-old ticket to get entry to the Magic Kingdom and to his surprise, he was not denied access.

Image Source: TikTok|@Matthew Ables

In the TikTok video, Ables explained the whole incident and was shocked to the core when he himself experienced the adventure. He found a 46-year-old ticket in a little book and further mentioned that his family loved to preserve things even if they were of no use to them. They like to relive the memories and this ticket was a keepsake even before he was born. He was skeptical about whether this ticket would work but to confirm it, he flew to Orlando as the ticket had no expiry date and was unused. The pass was bought in the 1970s and was valid for just a day's visit to the theme park. Ables then added that his family at that time purchased the ticket for just $8 but now the pricing starts at $109 per day. As he reached the park, he straight away went to the counter and told the person that this ticket was 46 years old and he was scared as she aggressively stamped 'void' on the ticket. To his surprise, he was handed the ticket along with a yellow pass which was used as an entry. Matthew later found out that for particularly that day the entry pass' cost was $164 for people aged 10+.

Most of the Magic Kingdom fans commented on Matthew's video on how fascinating and rare the incident was. They were pretty intrigued by how expensive the entry pass has become now. Several users commented on how the prices have gone up from $8 in 1978 to literally more than $50. On the contrary, some users defended the inflated prices and commented that the park has increased its size by three times, so it's a pretty impressive deal that the visitors are getting.

The 46-year-old entry ticket was then marked as '10 adventures in one' to which he mentioned that each ride used to have its own ticket which was attached in the ticket booklet. The video initiated another intriguing conversation about whether buying a ticket booklet presently is the same as buying a regular ticket today.