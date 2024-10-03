ECONOMY & WORK
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack that not everyone agrees with

She shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take action.
UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO
People make their way through the checkout as they make purchases at a Wal-Mart Store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Walmart is undisputedly one of the world's most popular retail chains and the go-to spot for Americans looking for daily essentials. But customers have recently been complaining about the in-store shopping experience at Walmart, especially after the retail giant introduced strict anti-theft measures, which make them wait in long queues, only to deal with an overwhelmed cashier, and delayed service. Stories about how customers are taking charge of their shopping experience by fixing things that aren't working well are now circulating on social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter. A woman on TikTok (@raunchee) shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take matters into her own hands.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@raunchee

While most customers get frustrated with slow-moving queues, Tangee grabbed the phone that is used to make announcements in the store. In the video, she can be seen saying on the phone, “Can we get a cashier on till 11, please?" Viewers are stunned by her act of boldness, which is something everyone wants to do when they face long queues at Walmart. At the same time, there were also those who criticized her for being entitled. Social media platforms like TikTok have witnessed many outraging yet whimsical Walmart videos rolling out concerning the aisles, ageist behavior, in-store shopping, and other challenges.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@raunchee

Viewers found the action pretty bold and hilarious. @VANITTY commented, "Hahaha, this is the best. Did it work???" @*Nova.902. commented, "That just means your items are free because clearly no one works there." @Wwwworld.com commented, "From someone who worked there you gotta hit some buttons on the phone hun." @Butterfly6118 commented, "Seems like a normal day at Walmart to me. That's how it was when I worked there." @CA commented, "Ya. That's not how those phones work." Some didn't like her approach, so @kylie elliott836 commented, "Entitled much?" to which the influencer replied, "It was just supposed to be funny. That’s all".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@raunchee

@NOTHANKYOU20232024 commented, "@Walmart, she clearly has leadership skills." @Vanessa Titus177 commented, "You would have to enter a code to be on speaker." @Canadaeh commented, "I’ve done that at the $$ store but I call out, all cashiers to the tills." @BlahBlahBlah commented, "Um just a question. Why did you need a cashier on till 11? If you were standing at till 11? Oh yeah I forgot. Poop rolls downhill. Great delighting." @ihavebaconandeggs commented, "Do you know what’s funny/sad I worked at Walmart 17 years ago. They still have the same register keypad." 

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@raunchee

After Tangee went out of her way, people are motivated to at least have their say even if it's in an off-beat manner.

"You made the shopping experience a living hell," TikToker Makayla said echoing many shoppers, in a video on the new anti-theft rules at Walmart. "Nothing about me wants to do three transactions just to buy one store's items." The agitated shopper took to the video-sharing platform to talk about the whole situation. She had to wait for the employees to unlock cosmetics and electronics before going to pay for groceries. The new rules demanded all items in the electronics and cosmetics section be unlocked by the employees and bought in their respective sections.

@raunchee Sometimes you gotta take matters in your own hands #walmart #needmorecashiers ♬ original sound - MissTangee

 

You can follow MissTangee (@raunchee) for more such hilarious content.

This article originally appeared 5 months ago.

