75-Year-Old Woman Loses $86K in Tech Support Scam, Duped by False iPad Notification

In today's digital age, fake alert scams are preying on individuals through various channels, including smartphones, computers, and even smart devices. Fake alert scams often look like normal messages from banks, government agencies, or big reputed companies. The messages are always about something profitable like they are offering you an interest-free loan or you have won a prize in XYZ company. And just in case, you end up falling for these, you might lose not just a huge amount of money but also give away all your personal information including banking and other credentials. A similar case happened where a woman from Maryland lost $86k because she believed the fake notification she got on her device. Let's see how it happened.

Also Read: Controversy Arises Over Legality of Man's Method for Purchasing Premium Steak

As per the court, some scammers posing to be helpful men convinced a 75-year-old woman from Maryland to transfer them some money as her iPad was hacked. They lured her as she wanted to keep her savings and she kept sending them big amounts. But when they asked her to make a massive transfer of $62,500, she immediately went to F&M Trust and learned that she had been scammed all this time.

Looking at the situation, the bank security officer asked her to contact the sheriff's office. As a part of the investigation, the F&M bank manager pretended to hand over money to the woman as one of the scammers listened on the phone. Later as per the legal instructions, the investigators then took the two New York men into custody who were seen lurking near the woman's home in a Porsche. The Sheriff's office released a statement saying, "Scammers rely on lies, pressure, and manipulation to trick you into giving away your hard-earned money. A trusted person who hasn't been exposed to the scammers' tactics may provide the clear-minded perspective you need to avoid becoming a victim."

Also Read: Social Media Sensation 'Spudman' Turns Jacket Potatoes into Global Phenomenon

Scammers often target senior citizens because they see them as vulnerable and trusting individuals. One of the other major reasons is that scammers have the notion that seniors do not have many friends or might have trouble remembering things, which makes them easier to trap and rob. Scammers are aware that, unlike this generation, the older ones have a lot of money saved in FDs, PPFs, and other banking schemes with no one to help them. Therefore, they misuse the situation by impersonating banking officials and taking their money.

Also Read: LA Court Dismisses $2.6 Million Defamation Suit Against 50 Women Who Labeled Him a 'Red Flag' Online

The reasons can be numerous but scammers leverage only some of them. A majority of senior citizens are not well-versed with the internet and how the technology and UPIs work. Hence, they get tricked easily. Additionally, they tend to speak politely with everyone and think that everything online is true. But that's not the case. Many a time, older people agree to what scammers say or maybe sign on papers, and later, when they tell their family members, it is revealed that they have been scammed.

More from MARKETREALIST

Coachella Food and Drink Prices Spark Outrage Among Attendees

Midnight Blizzard Targets US Government in Microsoft Hack