In the digital space, elderly individuals who aren't as tech-savvy as their millennial and Gen Z counterparts, are more vulnerable to cyber attacks as they fail to spot red flags. In a cross-border collaboration with US law enforcement agencies, Canadian authorities have managed to blow the lid off an insidious cyber scam, which took advantage of hundreds of senior citizens, leaving them with significant financial losses. This arrest follows a persistent year-long international investigation, which allowed authorities to frame charges against a 34-year-old mastermind holed up in Brampton.

Jayant Bhatia, a resident of Brampton, played a key role in a transnational computer technical support scam that targeted vulnerable seniors between January 2020 and February 2022, across Canada and the US.

The scheme was pulled off using spam phone calls and deceptive pop-up ads, which tricked unsuspecting victims into believing their computers had been infected by malicious viruses or malware. Once lured in, the call center agents who pretended to be computer experts, convinced victims to pay a substantial amount for the fake repair services that they provided. Worried about a risk they knew little about, some victims opened doors to a bigger threat by granting scammers remote access to their computers, which ultimately exposed all their digital information.

A total of 330 Canadians fell victim to this cyber scam, resulting in losses exceeding $500,000 as part of the fraud. Victims couldn't doubt the credibility of the scammer, since they operated under business names such as A2Z Consultants Group Inc., QB Services, and SSS Consultants.

Bhatia now faces charges including Unauthorized Use of a Computer, Fraud of more than $5000, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

This scam had spread its tentacles beyond Brampton, as it also involved scammers in New Delhi, India, as well as players operating from New York and New Jersey. Authorities in India and the United States have also laid charges against those based out of their respective jurisdictions.

As technology evolves, so do the methods of scams and exploitation. Fortunately, law enforcement agencies are adapting their techniques to catch these scammers.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hutchinson from the Peel Regional Police’s Intelligence Services, Cyber Support, and Digital Forensics Unit issued a warning to potential scammers: “Police will investigate computer scams and fraudulent activities that jeopardize our community’s personal information and digital well-being. We remain committed to combating computer scams and online fraud, and we encourage the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities.”

People who have any further information crucial to this case, have been asked to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can reach out to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

