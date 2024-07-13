Aunt steals nephew's inheritance, then karma hits her hard

His aunt stole everything including the money, assets, and even his grandfather’s war medals.

Inheritance money has a curious way of both bringing families together and tearing them apart. When a loved one leaves us, we generally have the notion that the emotions and love will keep us together as a family. But then money matters mess up everything and the drift in the family starts.

A Reddit user u/dragonredx posted in a Sub-Reddit r/EntitledPeople captioning, "My Aunt stole my inheritance. Then Karma struck, and her life fell apart. (UPDATE)." The story goes like how his aunt lied and stole his and his siblings’ inheritance leaving them with nothing. The user shares that when his grandmother passed away, his aunt fabricated a story and took away all the inheritance and transferred eebrything to her name.

She sold the house really cheap and moved in with her daughter. But the tables turned, the mother-daughter duo fought often, and eventually, her daughter kicked her out. She was left alone in an unknown city living in a caravan, left with nothing but arthritis.

The Redditor shared how his grandmother always favored the aunt and her kids. But the grandmother clearly stated that after her death, the proceeds of their house must be distributed amongst all the members equally. But soon after the poster’s mother died, the grandma changed her will to ensure that u/dragonredx and his siblings got the inheritance. Knowing about all the money, his aunt intervened and stole everything including the money, assets, and even his grandfather’s war medals.

The user tried to reclaim his part and went legal but nothing helped. He then gave up and later when he checked upon his aunt, he found out that she sold the inherited house and was even kicked out of a council house where she lived with her son, who was not just kicked out of his job but was also involved in illegal activities.

His aunt then went to live with her daughter, she too kicked her out and now she is on the roads struggling in a caravan. The Redditor is satisfied with how karma served her aunt and said, "I could never trust her. She chose money over us. And I don’t think I can forgive that."

The user still hopes good life for his aunt and wishes to restore their broken relationship as she is his mother's only alive sibling. Viewers said, "What goes around comes around."

@Xero_space commented, "Sometimes the best karma is to stand back, and wish the person the life they deserve." @SnooWoofers5703 remarked, "Love the karma served to her. Many people don't believe in karma but I do since I have seen it happen to the haters and the liars/narcissists. What goes around comes around!" @Low-Grade2568 chimed in, "Oh I'm sure Clive and his little druggie friends will take great care of your aunt. My momma always said let go and let God. Because God can do karma way better than any man ever could. You reap what you sow. So, she's getting what she reaped."

@DetFlyn9125 commented, "The man is a walking episode of 'Jeremy Kyle.' That is one of the best descriptions of someone I’ve ever heard. I can certainly think of a few people I know who would fit that. Might start using it." @18k_gold suggested, "Add a few more details, and can make a movie or TV series out of this. Aunt got what she deserves." @olleyjp added, "Interesting fact - we don’t have a Royal army. Royal Navy and Royal Air Force are correct but it is just the British army. Royal is only for specific regiments within the army. Random factoid of the day! Also, very shitty situation OP. Remember reading your initial post. Some families can become really shit when it comes to money."