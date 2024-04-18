Upset About Exorbitant Food Prices at Coachella? Here Are Ways to Save Cash on Other Things

One partygoer, Jackie Tanti shared a video on TikTok, saying that she spent $64 on two coffees and just two burritos and cucumber water.

Coachella may be of the most popular music fests and media events across the globe, but this year many of those attending have taken to different platforms to express their shock at the exorbitant food prices at the festival. While most festivals boast amazing performances and pricey meals, this time the prices in Coachella have stunned even the regular concertgoers, as Americans are already dealing with rising food costs. In the video uploaded on April 13, Jackie gives followers a glimpse of the burritos which are of a decent size but still don't justify the price. "Capitalism is crazy and I am a part of the problem." Similarly in another post, one X user took to the platform to talk about the cost of a pizza at the festival, a 'whole large pie' costing a staggering $65 and a lemonade a sob-worthy $9.

Wonder why US salaries are skyrocketing? Look at these Coachella prices pic.twitter.com/VUjF8FyH71 — Raph Pour-Hashemi 📸 (@RaphPH) April 13, 2024

But with the second weekend approaching, festival-goers still have a chance to save money on other things. For example, booking flights is undoubtedly one of the biggest costs of the trip and you may want to look at ways to save on that. According to sources, the cheapest would be to fly to LAX. Secondly, you may also need to look at ways to try and save on accommodation as well. On average, four nights at a hotel in Coachella Valley will be around $750 per head. As far as the tickets are concerned, it is a no-brainer that to get cheaper and better tickets, one needs to buy them as early as possible.

According to a recent report by The Washinton Post, consumer spending on foreign trips and live entertainment has risen by nearly 30%. At the same time, Insider reports that the savings rate of the average American has declined, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Experts attributed this rise in spending to the fact that people refrained from spending a lot during the pandemic and are looking to make up for the lost time. "When you live through a crisis, it gets ingrained in your brain," University of California at Berkeley behavioral finance professor Ulrike Malmendier told The Washington Post.

Coachella Valley | Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Time Magazine reported that The Eras Tour generated around $5 billion in consumer spending last year. "If Taylor Swift were an economy, she’d be bigger than 50 countries,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Research and Insights, to GlobalNewsWire.

As for Coachella, other small steps that revelers can take to save money include carrying a water bottle. As per the festival rules, one can bring a reusable, nonmetal, nonglass bottle of 40 ounces or less. Carrying this with you will prevent you from buying $2 bottles of water whenever you are thirsty. You can also try and eat as little as possible from the festival to avoid the extra costs. Also, find freebies like free popsicles or promotional tents around the grounds. Lastly, make sure to be prepared as it will lessen the chances of you buying something because you forgot to carry it from home.