Looking for Everyday Hacks to Save Money? Here's How Home Appliances Help you do so

Although content creators are the ones who earn the big bucks on TikTok, their followers also have the chance to improve their finances through the money-saving tricks that these influencers and financial advisers often share. Recently, a TikTok creator, Dibs AL Real Estate (@dib.ron), hailing from Connecticut, shared a video divulging his shopping strategy at Lowe’s outlet store to cut costs, and the video went viral, with users praising the man for helping them save money during such challenging times.

In the video, the TikToker captures the desolate parking lot outside his local store, remarking, "America’s best-kept secret. You would think the place is closed." Upon entering the store, he directs his followers' attention to appliances adorned with red labels boasting an impressive 85% discount.

Despite Lowe's evolution from a modest hardware store to a leading home improvement retailer, its outlet stores remain relatively obscure to many, as highlighted by the creator. Another user chimed in on the video, expressing surprise: "I've never heard of a Lowe's outlet. Where are they?"

The company's official page also took to the video to appreciate the TikTok creator's initiative to spread awareness about the retailer's outlets, "We appreciate you stopping by and shopping our outlet store! So many great options are available there," the comment read.

Dibs replied, "Of course! I’m a Lifetime Lowes-er. Been shopping here since a child. Used to beg my Dad for candy at the register and now I'm at Lowes Outlets every week for property management needs. Great service!"

While Lowe's does have more than 1800 stores across the United States, there are only nine Lowe's appliance outlets where these discounts are available. This means that you may not have to wait for the annual sale to arrive at your nearest appliance store and head to one of these stores to save a few bucks on your new tools.

It is also important to note that not every appliance will boast a huge discount and some may sell from anywhere between 30 to 70 percent off depending on what items you're shopping for.

According to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, the outlets are filled with a healthy mix of all home improvement items, starting from patio furniture to lawn equipment and more. "Shipments will also vary, so it may be worth your time to ask an associate how often deliveries are made: Some shoppers have reported that their stores receive trucks with new items daily."

Ramhold also urges shoppers to check if the items they have picked are eligible for extra savings. "Be sure to look for signs near the products to see if they qualify—and don't be afraid to ask an associate if you don't see one," she says.

Many items are eligible for a 48-hour trial period in which one can test an appliance and check for any issues. "If something happens in that window, you may be able to return or exchange the item," she adds.

@dib.ron Got my client a brand new $450 fridge today. Most property managers would charge you $2000 for a home depot fridge and charge $200 for the install. You pay us 10% of rent every month but end up saving $1600 on a repair because we know the right contracrors and merchants. Thats why were the best property managers in CT ♬ original sound - Dibs 🇦🇱 Real Estate

For more such content, you can follow Dibs AL Real Estate (@dib.ron) on TikTok.

