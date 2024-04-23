Woman Shares Hack to Get the Cheapest Taco Bell Fast Food Lunch Amid Rising Prices

With prices of fast food soaring, many people are looking at ways to reduce their bills. This TikTok creator Rebecca Sowden known for being a budgeting and personal finance creator, recently took to the popular platform to share probably the "cheapest fast food lunch" in today's time, which is from Taco Bell. In the video, Sowden shows her viewers a box of food from Taco Bell which retails for $5.99.

"Currently, that is like the cheapest meal that I am currently seeing in fast food restaurants, and you get a medium drink, this isn't an ad, or anything, literally nothing," she says.

Image Source: TikTok | Rebecca.Sowden

"Here's what I got, however, the only thing that I don't like about this box, is that I like plain tacos, I like the normal ones, the classic," she says before showing the content of the box which included a chalupa, a bag of nachos and normal taco." She then takes a bite off the Chalupa supreme, before saying, "That'll do." "I still like the plain taco better, this is fine, if they make you get a specialty item then this is a good item for me."

She then goes on to say that after getting this meal plus two plain tacos, which she got just in case she didn't like the Chalupa supreme, her total bill came out to be around $10. "But I feel like it's so reasonable for fast food right now. Am I crazy?" she asks before ending the video.

The comment section was filled with people talking about the food chain brands and the rising prices, with one user @NikkiM writing, "Me and my husband went to Burger King the other day (already messed up) and 2 meals for us was like 25 bucks!" Many also took to the video to point out that they are paying more for a similar meal at their location. "This is 14.99 here and the only difference is you get a burrito," writes another user Jade. Moreover, many talked about how people are increasingly moving toward buying kids' meals as they get a considerable portion for less price. "Hear me out Chipotle. Kids. Quesadilla. You get the quesadilla and two or three sides and chips or fruit and a drink and it’s $6," writes Dana.

The prices have risen at an average of 81% since 2014 at Taco Bell with items like Cheesy Gordita Crunch becoming expensive over the past few years. Many can't seem to get over the fact that a Big Mac now retails for $18. The rising prices can be attributed to people not eating out as much because of the high cost of living and the sales show no different. While McDonald's reported underwhelming results in Q4, Yum Brands which includes KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut also showed weaker growth. "Eating at home has become more affordable. The battleground is certainly with that low-income consumer," said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, via NBC News.

Taco Bell, on the other hand, is leaning on its value menu which is promoting 10 items for $3 or less. As per the company, it remains dedicated to offering the fans delicious food at affordable prices.

For more budgeting content, you can follow Rebecca Sowden on TikTok.