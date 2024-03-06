Here’s Why This Couple’s Money-Saving Trick When Eating Out Has Gone Viral

Do you ever get frustrated by the high prices of drinks at restaurants? Well, there's a clever trick that one couple discovered to save some money when they go out to eat. This money-saving idea became popular after a video was posted on TikTok by Hadassah Moore (@hadassahmoore99). In the viral video, Moore and her husband are sitting at a table in a New York restaurant, sipping from separate mugs. The caption reads, "Gotta save money somehow." In just two days, the video has been viewed over 620,000 times and has gained quite a bit of attention.

Moore, who works as a server in Skaneateles, a town in central New York State, shared that they often share drinks at restaurants because they don't drink much. She mentioned that as a server herself, she doesn't mind when guests do this because the small amount saved doesn't affect her. They even added the saved money to their server's tip. She humorously mentioned that she wasn't sure of the coffee price in the video's venue but noted that drinks at her workplace cost $2.99.

The most recent post coincides with the release of the most recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that the average change in consumer prices for goods and services, measured by the U.S. consumer price index, increased by 3.4 percent for non-alcoholic beverages over the previous year between January 2023 and January 2024. According to the BLS study, the index for "food away from home" increased by 5.1 percent during the same period, while the index for limited-service and full-service meals increased by 5.8 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. According to a March 2022 study of Americans' opinions toward menu prices in U.S. restaurants, the majority (35%) think that prices are "fair" while 20% feel that it is "poor," based on data collected by Statista, a global data firm.

TikTok users praised this money-saving trick, with some admitting they do the same. Comments like "Wait, omg how SMART," and "Honestly the smartest thing" were common while some were surprised that they hadn't thought of it before.

Some mentioned they have already adopted this tactic, with one user remarking, "Same here, not with this economy."

Recently, there has been a shift in consumer behavior when eating out because value for money has become more important. People are increasingly pickier about where they dine as living expenses rise and searching for high-quality food and services at affordable charges becomes the priority. At the same time, there's a shift toward more economical eating practices. Many are reconsidering how much they spend on eating out which in turn has a drastic impact on household budgets. Instead, they are choosing less expensive options like fast-casual chains or casual restaurants that nonetheless serve delicious food. Sharing meals or drinks when dining out is another way that people are cutting costs. This demonstrates a change in spending habits, with people looking for affordable dining options.

