Shopper Exposes Credit Card Skimmer at a Supermarket; Here’s How Netizens React

A shopper (@keepityorkie) was recording his shopping experience at a supermarket store when he shockingly found a skimmer attached to the credit card machine. The video amassed 14.6 million views with users confusing skimmer with a scammer. The term was new for many users and the OP explained everything in his exposing and follow-up videos which he recorded at a police facility. He starts the video by taking off something that appears similar to the credit card machine and says, "Hey you guys there's a skimmer on here." The employees standing behind seemed scared and one man asked him not to do that as he would have to pay for that. But the man's daring move shook them as he slashed the skimmer alongside the card machine leaving them speechless.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@keepityorkie

The employees standing behind the counter repeatedly warned him not to do that as it might break the machine. The man then replied sarcastically, "Don't do that, okay? This is a skimmer. He further added, "It's not broken. You see that." After the astonishing revelation, he shouted and asked the woman, "This is how you take people's money. Get their credit card information." She replied as if she was not aware of anything. The customer was furious and informed the users saying, "This is how you get people's credit card information. The scammer will put this on, people will use their credit card, it will capture their credit card information and that's what happens." One of the workers offered a daring suggestion of reporting the skimmer to the police for further investigation. The influencer then made a follow-up video under police supervision showing users how the skimmer was planted to take away their confidential information.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@keepityorkie

Viewers were pretty skeptical about how this man got to know that it was a skimmer. @Blick commented, "I don’t think that was a skimmer, looks just like a protective case." @10 of 7 commented, "What signs do you look for before you start destroying the equipment? I’d hate to be wrong." @CDaKidd commented, "I'm convinced all of the skimmers are put on by the store employees or owners." @AmandaJ commented, "They said now you have to call the cops, and I want to know why he is not showing the footage of the device he never turns it around." @Matt Rokitko commented, "Def has to be an inside job. At my job, I would 100% know if someone put a skimmer on our machines or not."

Screenshot of a comment under the video.Image Source: TikTok|@keepityorkie

@Callum commented, "Does a skimmer work if you use Apple Pay? Haven’t really heard anything about that." @A. commented, "All the times I’ve paid and never attempted to check for a skimmer." @user9915764483645 commented, "So if there is a skimmer is the money not actually going to the merchant?" @MrP commented, "I'm sure the store has security cameras. There's no reason the authorities can't backtrack and see who placed it there." @Lisa Taylor commented, "I'm sure this was done by the store or an employee. No way a customer walking through can install it quick."

Screenshot of a comment under the video.Image Source: TikTok|@keepityorkie

The Tiktoker then ends his video, saying, "The skimmer is removed and hence, customers can now use the machines as it's fine." People were skeptical of how the store workers were unaware of such a scam and believed they had installed the skimmer for their benefit.

