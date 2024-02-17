AI set to Transform Fine Dining by Crafting Personalized Experiences Using Predictions

From writing articles to code and creating digital art as well as business strategies, there doesn't seem to be anything AI can't do, ever since ChatGPT shed light on its true potential in the past year. Now robots are making burrito bowls at Chipotle and Sweetgreen’s salads, as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining the way restaurants interact with diners.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Ron Lach

Meyer, the founder of Shake Shack and a trailblazer in the hospitality industry, envisions a future where restaurants possess an intimate understanding of their patrons' preferences. Addressing a gathering at Manhatta, a fine dining establishment under his Union Square Hospitality Group, he asserted his belief in AI's potential to enhance hospitality by streamlining operations and amplifying consumer satisfaction.

At the core of Meyer's vision lies the concept of leveraging AI to eliminate the guesswork associated with ordering, enabling restaurants to focus wholeheartedly on creating a welcoming environment. By using AI algorithms, establishments can gain insights into diners' culinary inclinations, beverage preferences, and dining habits, thereby tailoring personalized experiences for every individual.

Image Source: A one-of-a-kind dining experience | Pexels

Major corporations such as McDonald's and IBM have also entered collaborations to deploy AI-powered tools for drive-through orders, albeit with mixed initial reception. Despite some reservations, industry leaders like Rob Thomas, IBM's senior vice president of software, emphasize AI's role in minimizing friction and enhancing customer service across diverse sectors.

While AI-driven recommendations have become increasingly prevalent, there are inherent limitations to their scope. Thomas affirms that creative professions like culinary arts remain largely immune to AI disruption, highlighting the irreplaceable human touch in crafting gastronomic delights.

In generative AI, open source and narrower proprietary models (domain specific) are increasingly likely to win. pic.twitter.com/r8pBBf6cHd — Rob Thomas (@robdthomas) December 27, 2023

The integration of AI isn't confined to corporate giants, even smaller establishments are embracing its transformative potential. Hospitality entrepreneur Shamim Ehsani has hopped onto this trend through his innovative use of generative AI for BangBang, a Thai-style restaurant. Leveraging AI for graphic design, branding, and menu development, Ehsani states how it has helped amplify creativity and augment technical proficiency.

However, the proliferation of AI tools has raised ethical considerations regarding intellectual property and transparency. Ehsani advocates for honesty and transparency in communicating AI's role in the guest experience, thereby fostering trust and authenticity.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

Beyond individual enterprises, the adoption of AI-driven solutions is reshaping industry norms and consumer expectations. Dine Brands' chain IHOP, for instance, has integrated AI recommendation technology into its online ordering platform, mirroring the personalized service offered in traditional dine-in settings.

Similarly, Checkers and Rally's have pioneered AI-based drive-thru ordering, revolutionizing the fast-food experience by automating routine tasks and enhancing customer service. Chief Information Officer Minh said, "It is a job where an employee is taking orders, while at the same time processing payments at the window, handing food to customers, and filling drink orders. Burnout can result in low retention. But with as much as 95% of orders automated by AI, cashiers can focus on the customer at the window and provide better service."

While algorithms augment efficiency and personalization, they remain complementary to the human touch that defines exceptional dining experiences. As entrepreneurs and industry leaders navigate this transformation, the convergence of AI and human ingenuity promises unique dining experiences in the future.

