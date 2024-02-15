Spanish Tech Startup Launches 3D-Printed Meat for Every Plate

The advent of 3D printing technology has revolutionized numerous industries, from manufacturing to healthcare. However, one of the most intriguing and innovative applications of 3D printing is in the world of food production. The concept of 3D printing food may sound like something out of science fiction, but it is a rapidly emerging field with immense potential to transform the way we think about cooking, dining, and even nutrition.

Cocuus, a tech-forward startup based in Pamplona, Spain, is on a mission to revolutionize food, particularly meat-based products. Their innovative offering, known as mimetic foods, blends science, technology, and nutrition to deliver extraordinary culinary experiences. Despite encountering ongoing challenges in fulfilling their promises, the company remains dedicated to pushing boundaries.

Aware that introducing printed steaks might provoke a backlash, the company chose to astonish consumers with delectable yet visually stunning dishes instead. Founded six years ago by Patxi Larumbe and Daniel Rico, Cocuus represents Larumbe's departure from a lucrative €100,000 ($107,283) construction job to wholeheartedly pursue his passion.

Cocuus's mission is to introduce innovative and environmentally friendly perspectives on food. The company is dedicated to crafting plant-based proteins that not only emulate the appearance and flavors of traditional meat but also offer sustainability benefits. Utilizing cutting-edge technology such as 2D/3D laser printing, bioprinting, and mechatronics, the team employs creative machinery to bring their vision to life.

Beyond relying solely on 3D printing, the company harnesses the power of AI customization to enhance the elegance of its dishes, encouraging healthier dietary choices. Cocuus recognizes the role of technology in streamlining production, manufacturing, and delivery processes.

Mimetic foods represent an innovative approach to replicating conventional edible items, particularly meat, using plant-based ingredients suitable for vegan consumption. Various companies employ different eco-friendly methods to achieve this goal. Basic components utilized in crafting 3D-printed meat include peas, beetroot, chickpeas, puree, mashed potatoes, and cultured animal cells.

Moreover, Cocuus garnered widespread attention when it showcased a steak created using cutting-edge 3D printing technology on social media, sparking viral interest and attracting numerous investors. The company's pledge, "Our imitation is total," reflected in the succulent dishes they presented.

Cocuus specializes in creating bacon and foie gras alternatives using a dense vegetable paste, while their steak offering contains genuine beef. The fat content in their steak is derived from the vegetable mixture, resulting in lower levels of saturated fat, which promotes healthier cholesterol levels.

Partnering with Foody's, the company has successfully distributed 80,000 units of their meatless foie gras and approximately 200,000 units of their cholesterol-free bacon at Carrefour stores. Annually, Cocuus' Tudela factory produces approximately 1,000 tons of bacon and 3,000 tons of foie gras.

The field of 3D food printing holds tremendous promise for reshaping the culinary landscape. From Cocuus' groundbreaking creations to wider applications across various industries, this technology represents a fusion of innovation, sustainability, and gastronomy. While challenges persist in perfecting the process, the relentless pursuit of improvement by pioneers like Cocuus in revolutionizing how we produce, consume, and appreciate food, is inspiring individuals to embrace innovative dietary choices.

