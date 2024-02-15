Customer’s Generous $10,000 Tip Sparks Emotional Conversation at Michigan Restaurant

Lately, the tipping culture has been strongly criticized and called "toxic" due to the new trend of advanced tipping and other unreasonably high demands. Some people give a reasonable tip but there has been a noticeable increase in people giving generous and bigger tips to restaurants. This demonstrates that all diners are not averse to appreciating the workers more by rewarding them with cash. One such case happened in The Mason Jar Cafe where the manager was stunned to see the tip one customer left.

Michigan-based Mason Jar Cafe recently posted on social media about how one customer left a $10,000 tip on a mere $32 bill. In a Facebook post, the restaurant wrote, "I'M CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING, WE'RE ALL CRYING," and the post spontaneously gained over 3,100 reactions and 360 comments. The restaurant shared the picture of the bill receipt which was from February 5, 2024, and the customer's name was blurred out, as he is just known by his first name Mark. The photo shows that the bill total is $32.43 and the suggested tips range between $5.95-$7.44, but the customer had some other plans and denied the suggestions. He went further and wrote $10,000 in the tip section and paid $10,032.43 to the restaurant.

The restaurant's manager, Tim Sweeney shared his astonishment about the customer leaving such a huge tip, and mentioned that the restaurant wanted to publicly appreciate the customer's heartfelt gesture. Sweeney further revealed to the local news channel that Mark tipped the restaurant as a tribute to his friend whom he lost recently. He also shared how the customer was in Benton Harbor to attend his friend's funeral where their restaurant was located, and his exceptionally generous tip was a tribute to his friend's memory. He could not thank the customer enough for the tip which turned out to be a life-changing amount for the restaurant.

The manager was definitely taken aback and heavy-hearted after learning about the reason. He could not comprehend that the restaurant had received a $10,000 tip, which means that they had been paid 30,835% extra on that particular bill. Sweeney disclosed that the server took the tip and shared it with eight other staff workers. One of the workers, Paige Mulick informed WOOD-TV that he had freshly completed his graduation from Western Michigan University and the amount would help him relieve the burden of his student loan. Sweeney then told the TV channel that they would get a $100 tip before but never above that, but this could help a lot of workers as well as the restaurant. The manager further discussed how hard they work to make things run and sometimes, customers leave an unbelievable amount in tips, making them feel appreciated and thankful. He stressed that the workers deserve the tips for the dedication they put in.

Forbes held a survey in 2023, and the findings stated that on average, people in the US tip almost 16% of the bill amount. There are many instances where restaurants saw such high tips. One was in the Mexican restaurant in Utah where a group tipped $10,000 (per UNILAD) and a Pennsylvania restaurant received a $3,000 tip for a mere $13.25 bill (per CBS News).

