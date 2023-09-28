Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees | Getty Images | Photo by Dustin Satloff

The high-stakes game of sports representation is as competitive as the life of athletes on the field, and some exceptional agents have played a key role in the rise of stars by negotiating contracts that shaped entire careers. These agents are not only skilled negotiators but also influential figures who have propelled athletes to financial security. In this elite circle, we explore the careers and fortunes of some of the most prominent sports agents, each wielding the power to secure multi-million-dollar deals.

Scott Boras - $191 Million

Scott Boras, a legal expert turned baseball mega-agent single-handedly orchestrated Bryce Harper's monumental $330 million agreement with the Phillies, Corey Seager's lucrative $325 million deal with the Rangers, and Gerrit Cole's impressive $324 million contract with the Yankees. Beyond his clientele, Boras is the driving force behind the esteemed Boras Corporation, widely recognized as the premier baseball agency on a global scale.

Jeff Schwartz - $86 Million

Jeff Schwartz stands at the pinnacle of basketball representation, serving as the founder and president of Excel Sports Management. With a remarkable track record, he has negotiated contracts that exceed $2.1 billion in value, as reported in Forbes' 2022 agent ranking. Among his prominent clientele are standout athletes like Cade Cunningham, Brandon Ingram, and Nikola Jokic.

Joel Wolfe - $58 Million

Rising from his humble background, Joel Wolfe became one of the globe's most influential sports agents after being drafted by the Oakland Athletics where he honed his skills in the minor leagues. He then bagged the role as the executive vice president and managing executive of baseball at Wasserman. Wolfe's crowning achievement came in 2014 when he negotiated Giancarlo Stanton's historic 13-year, $325 million deal with the Miami Marlins.

Rich Paul - $55 Million

Rich Paul is best known for representing some of the NBA's most prominent figures such as LeBron James. Having previously worked as a CAA agent, he ventured into entrepreneurship by establishing Klutch Sports Group in 2012. His agency gained further recognition when it bagged an investment from United Talent Agency in 2019, leading to his appointment as the head of sports at UTA, where Paul also holds a position on the board.

Dan Lozano - $52 Million

One of the more discreet agents in the world of baseball, Dan Lozano is better known through his impressive portfolio, built by facilitating noteworthy deals sich as Manny Machado's ten-year, $300 million agreement with the Padres, Joey Votto's ten-year, $225 million contract with the Reds, and Albert Pujols' historic ten-year, $240 million signing with the Angels in December 2011. As the founder of MVP Sports Group, Lozano continues to make a significant impact through his sports agency.

Joel Segal - $42 Million

Joel Segal, a distinguished sports agent, took over the reins of SportFive's football division before making a significant move to WME Sports in January 2022. At WME Sports, he holds the positions of partner and managing director for team sports, and he represents NFL luminaries such as Khalil Mack, Christian McCaffrey, and Jaylen Waddle. Joel Segal's success in the sports agency realm is evident from his impressive net worth of $42 million.

Todd France - $42 Million

In 2020, Todd France made a significant career move, departing from CAA to collaborate with Athletes First, which allowed him to establish an esteemed client portfolio in football. Among his notable clients are star athletes such as Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Titans running back Derrick Henry, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. But France has also been entangled in a legal dispute with rival agent Jason Bernstein regarding Lions receiver Kenny Golladay's shift to France in 2019. Currently, he is appealing a decision by an appeals court panel to vacate an arbitration award in his favor. Despite the challenges, Todd France boasts a substantial net worth of $42 million.

Sam and Seth Levinson - $40 Million

Sam and Seth Levinson, the dynamic sibling duo, are the driving force behind ACES, one of the baseball industry's most influential agencies. This Brooklyn-based firm has proudly maintained its independent ownership and operation for over three decades. The Levinsons are known for negotiating game-changing deals including contracts for franchise icons such as Jon Lester, Dustin Pedroia, and David Wright. Their skills also secured outfielder Charlie Blackmon's lucrative six-year, $108 million deal with the Rockies in 2018. The brothers have earned a combined net worth of $40 million.

David Mulugheta - $38 Million

David Mulugheta went from intern to President of Team Sports at Athletes First owing to his exceptional negotiation skills that led to significant contracts, including Deshaun Watson's impressive five-year, $230 million agreement with the Cleveland Browns and Jalen Ramsey's lucrative five-year, $100 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. These successful negotiations helped him earn a personal net worth of $38 million.

Mark Bartelstein - $37 Million

Former investment banker Mark Bartelstein shifted focus and used his acumen to establish Priority Sports & Entertainment in 1985. Over the years, Priority has represented NBA and NFL athletes, with Bartelstein's remarkable negotiation skills facilitating NBA contracts worth almost $1 billion, as per Forbes' 2022 agent ranking. His portfolio stands out with major deals for players like Bradley Beal, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Gordon Hayward, which helped him amass a net worth of $37 million.

