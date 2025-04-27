'Price is Right' fans slam player who kept ignoring Drew Carey's advice for Plinko: 'Just give...'

Fans believe that had the contestant taken the advice, they could have won a bigger prize.

As opposed to hosts who like to roast contestants over wrong answers or even end up confusing them further, Drew Carey of “The Price is Right” is known to be helpful and has even been questioned for handing over the game to contestants. The host's suggestions and inputs from the audience are crucial for contestants on the show to win big, but some of them choose to ignore that. One contestant who chose not to follow Carey's advice was eventually slammed by fans for the move.

The contestant had earned all five chips while playing Plinko, which gave her a fantastic chance of winning a five-figure amount. Each chip could win a maximum of $10,000. As the contestant walked up the stairs and got ready to slide the chips down, the host said, “$10,000 right in the middle. Good luck,” according to a Monsters & Critics report. But instead of doing what Carey said, she slid her first chip down the right-hand side of the board, and it got stuck on the first rung. “Just give it a tap,” the host said, after which, contestant pushed it further away from the center. It ended up falling in the $100 bracket. “Hundred bucks. You hit a scratcher,” Carey said as the contestant looked disappointed. However, she still had four chips, and anything could've happened.

The contestant then walked over to the left-hand side of the board and dropped her second chip. That one also did not come close to the center and landed on the $500 bracket. Carey said that she was climbing up the scale and gave her the same advice once again. “There you go, right in the middle,” he reiterated. This time, the contestant slid the third chip down closer to the center, but it fell in the $500 bracket once again. The fourth chip won the highest amount as it was slid down closer to the center and landed in the $1000 bracket. The fifth and final chip landed in the $500 bracket, and that was the end of the game. The contestant had won $2600 in total. This was not a small sum of money, but nowhere close to the $50,000 that she could have won. She could have walked away with five figures if even one of the chips landed in the center bracket worth $10,000.

The clip of the contestant playing Plinko was uploaded by the show’s official Instagram handle, and fans were quick to share their disappointment since the contestant did not take Carey’s advice for all five chips. Had all of them gone down the middle, there was a good chance of one of them making it to the $10,000 mark.

“EVERY time this game is played, Drew says ‘10,000 in the MIDDLE’ He’s helping them every time and they still put it everywhere else,” one user commented. “Drew always tells them to drop it in the middle, and they NEVER listen. Physics probability dictates a drop in the middle has the highest chance of hitting the middle,” another wrote.