Name Bryan Adams Net Worth $75 Million Sources of Income Concerts, album sales Date of Birth November 5, 1959 Age 64 years Gender Male Nationality Canadian Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer

Known for the iconic voice behind singles such as "Summer of 69," which helped hi garner global acclaim and fill up venues during tours, Canadian record producer and singer Bryan Adams has amassed a net worth of $75 million. He has recorded global hits and collaborated with eminent artists including Tina Turner, Hans Zimmer, Barbra Streisand, Sting, Rod Stewart, and Taylor Swift. In 1978, he released his first debut album, "Bryan Adams," marking the beginning of his journey to becoming the most popular Canadian rock sensation.

Bryan Adams attends the opening of his Exhibition "Exposed" | Getty Images | Photo by Joshua Sammer

After his hit debut, Adams went on to release his albums "You Want It You Got It," "Lonely Nights," "Everything I Do, I Do It for You," and "A Very Special Christmas," which was ranked #1 on the Canadian Album Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200. The average ticket price for the Bryan Adams concert is anywhere between $254.14 to $4846.00 a ticket.

In 2000, he participated in Elton John's concert at Madison Square Garden, resulting in the release of the CD and DVD "Elton John One Night Only – The Greatest Hits." After the release of "Room Service" in 2004, which topped charts in Germany and Switzerland, Adams went on the "Rock 'N Roll Double-Header Tour," sharing the stage with Def Leppard.

In 2006, Adams co-wrote and performed the theme song "Never Let Go" for the film, "The Guardian," and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The same year, he co-wrote the Grammy-winning gospel song "Never Gonna Break My Faith" for Aretha Franklin. In 2010, Adams co-wrote "One World, One Flame" and performed at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver.

Bryan Adams performs on stage at Motorpoint Arena | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Lewis Photography

Adams released the acoustic album "Bare Bones" in 2010, celebrating thirty years of his career. This was followed by extensive touring, including "The Bare Bones Tour." In 2018, he performed a duet with Taylor Swift during her "Reputation Tour" in Toronto.

The singer's 15th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts," was released in 2022, accompanied by a worldwide tour. In 2021, Adams signed a deal with Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) for his future releases.

Bryan Adams performs at the 2019 Prostate Cancer Foundation Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Beyond the stage, Adams is known to be an avid philanthropist and is involved in humanitarian and charity works through his Bryan Adams Foundation. He has never been married but has had a few serious relationships in the past. He dated Cecilie Thomas in the 1990s and later began a relationship with his personal assistant, Alicia Grimaldi. Currently, the couple live together and have two daughters: Mirabella Bunny and Lula Rosylea.

- MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 1986: Best Stage Performance in a Video for "Bryan Adams & Tina Turner: It's Only Love"

- Grammy Awards 1992: Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture for the song "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You"

- MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992: Best Movie Song for the song "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You"

- iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 1992: Lifetime Achievement Award

- iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 1994: Best Foreign Video by a Canadian for "Bryan Adams: Please Forgive Me"

- iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 1995: People's Choice: Favourite Male Artist for "Bryan Adams: Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?"

- ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards 2003: Top Box Office Films for "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron"

Recording artist Bryan Adams attends the ceremony honoring him with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

For which bands has Bryan Adams played?

Adams has played for The Sweeney Todd and The Conspirators.

Is Bryan Adams married?

No. Bryan Adams is living with his girlfriend Alicia Grimaldi and has two daughters.

Which are some of the best songs of Bryan Adams?

"Summer of 69," "The Best of Me," "Heave," "When You're Gone," "Everything I Do, I Do It for You," and "Please Forgive Me" are some of Bryan Adams' popular songs.

